‘Addictive’ pets inspire farm and vineyard

Hundreds of guests visit each year, and most will pose for pictures with the animals or go on a llama trek, a two-mile scenic walk around the grounds with a llama as a hiking partner. Many also come for llama yoga, tapping into the animals’ Zen disposition. With dozens of llamas all around, other guests come just to enjoy the llama panorama.

Like many of the wine grapes, the llamas may not be from around here but have taken to the foothills in a vigorous way. Native to the Andes Mountains in Peru, Chile and Argentina, these distant relatives of camels can carry up to 80 pounds of gear but can’t be ridden because of their bone structure. However, they have proven themselves to be calm pets, sturdy hiking partners and chatty companions.

“They’re a herd animal, so they’re very social, and they’re addictive, like potato chips. You can’t have just one,” West says. “They like attention. They ‘talk’ to you with little sounds. They don’t mind being groomed or petted – in fact, they get lonely if there are no people or other llamas around. They form bonds, so you have to have another animal for them to hang out with, ideally another llama.”