Art Starts program blends art with innovation for budding business-minded artists.

Don Flow’s building at 500 W. Fifth Street looks like your stereotypical skyscraper. Inside though is a project that’s bursting with color.
“The final piece of the vision came when talking about how artists don’t always have the opportunity to learn how to launch their art from a business perspective,” says Betsy Brown, director of Winston Starts, which is a tenant in the building. “I thought this would be a great opportunity to bring art students together to create a mural on one of our many “un-adorned” walls within our building. While doing so, they could also learn how to work together with students from various area schools in other fields like business and communications.”
The vision that Brown is talking about is Art Starts, one of the many programs that lives under the Winston Starts umbrella.
The goal of Art Starts is to provide an opportunity to young student artists to create art and learn the entrepreneurial side of things. Additionally, program participants are able to create beautiful and unique murals in the Winston Starts office space.
Brown is one of the visionaries behind the program.
It all began when she was helping Don Flow, owner and CEO of Flow Automotive Companies, give a tour of the building.
“He explained his dedication and passion for bringing representatives from all area schools and universities together in a collaborative work space on the third floor of our building,” Brown says. “The idea sounded great to many, but he and many college and university faculty didn’t know how to start the process of working together with such diverse missions and student bodies.”
That’s when she stepped up. The annual program includes everything needed to create a mural from start to finish, including tools to bring the vision to life; help to create the vision, project management, materials procurement, budgeting, marketing, event planning, and fundraising.
The first phase of the program so far has covered the stairwell walls with murals.
“We started with simple stairwells for now, which resonates with our health conscious cohort that often prefer to take the stairs,” Brown says. “The murals have made the stairwells come to life as we now have murals on three floors.”
Stairwells are just the beginning of what Brown has in mind for the program, although she has big expansion plans in mind, too.
“My hope is that we will migrate into some of our interior office walls and collaborative spaces throughout the building,” she says. “Ultimately, I see this as moving murals throughout the city. The murals will move from school to school where the student artists attend.”
Partnering with local organizations has helped Art Starts grow and can help the Arts Starts vision of covering the city in murals.
“Our partners, SECCA and the Arts Council, are instrumental in helping us celebrate the project. Showing artwork in their gallery space in the future will help to bring my vision a reality,” Brown says. “Hopefully this will take root and spread throughout the City of the Arts and Innovation and provide a collaborative, creative intern opportunity for students in the area for years to come.”
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is in their second year as a partner of the Mural Project by Art Starts.
“We are so pleased to continue this collaborative partnership with Winston Starts that builds our community by connecting college students and professional working artists,” says Dara Silver, VP of grant programs and partner relations. “In addition, our sponsorship will ensure that our community’s professional artists are compensated for their work, especially during this time when artists have been hit the hardest due to the COVID pandemic.”
Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) is equally excited to be involved.
“SECCA believes Art Starts represents the best kind of fusion between arts and innovation. It mixes artistic creativity with entrepreneurial problem-solving to create something new, relevant, and community-focused,” says Bill Carpenter, executive director of SECCA. “Most importantly, the program centers on experiential education, challenging students to think broadly, creatively, and collaboratively. We know that such challenges prepare students not just for professional positions, but also for lives well-lived — lives full of joy, compassion, empathy, generosity, and civic-mindedness.”
Brown is beyond grateful for the help of these two organizations.
“We are thrilled to work with two great organizations in Winston to support art and innovation while inspiring students to collaborate and to learn from each other. It’s much more than just how to paint a mural,” she says. “Dara, Bill, and their organizations have helped both financially and with mentoring and we are greatly appreciative.”
Helping hands
A program with this magnitude requires many helping hands to pull it all together. In addition to Brown, two other individuals play a crucial role in Art Starts: Emma Hein and Hannah Huskey. Hein, a Wake Forest University intern, is the lead project manager and artist. Meanwhile, Huskey, Winston Starts marketing coordinator, is the lead project manager who oversees all the interns.
“Watching the team develop and gain skills throughout this project has been such an honor and I’m super proud of them. The theme this year for the fifth floor mural was “Evolve” and it could not be any more of a perfect description for Art Starts overall,” she says. “Art Starts has evolved into this amazing program for students in the area and I can’t wait to see the program grow even bigger next year.”
One of the many unique things about Art Starts is how students get involved. Lead mentors for the program are local college students interviewed by the team. But one of the many things the lead interns then learn is building their art team. Each lead mentor is asked to identify one high school art or business student from each area school to join their team.
Brown’s goal for each student is for them to have “a sense of pride in creating a vibrant, creative piece of art that represents the client’s mission and vision.”
This summer’s program focuses on passion and hard work.
“The terms ‘evolve’ and ‘scale’ are part of this mural, but the underlying message of self-drive, work ethic, passion, vision, and resiliency are all part of the mural and a part of the student intern’s journey, as well. They learn how to work independently [and] collaboratively around a vision and a shared passion,” Brown says. “They must show a work ethic to see it through and they should have had fun along the way. They will learn new skills while learning from others. They will identify areas that they don’t have experience in and find others who do and work together on something they can be proud of. Something they created.”
To learn more about the programs that Winston Starts offers, visit winstonstarts.com/programs.