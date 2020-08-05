Carol Cain talks the talk.
You know, that talk about the young adopted girl who grew up in a household with parents who were not financially literate? Decades later, the little girl who balanced her mom’s checkbook at the ripe age of 10 is now teaching students at Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) about the importance of financial literacy.
“I’m bi-racial — part Black and part white — and everyone else is white,” says Cain. “We got along about as good as the United Nations … it was not one of those adopted happily ever after stories.”
The family’s instability extended to finances since neither parent had fiscal acumen.
As the oldest child, Cain soon recognized the need to help with the family finances from handling the checkbook to buying the family’s groceries.
The resourceful girl found that she was good with numbers and started making her own money by babysitting, pet-sitting, shoveling snow, delivering newspapers, and cutting out coupons. Cain’s aptitude for finances was helped by reading cookbooks and as a student in the band, activities that both require calculations for measurement and for keeping the beat.
“My parents had separate checking accounts and no concept of a budget or paying bills on time,” she says.
Cain took the road less traveled to get to the present, where she is living out her “lifelong passion for financial literacy.” She is a newly tenured associate professor of accounting at WSSU and spends her days teaching students that financial literacy is the ticket to a better life.
During college, she worked at a bank full-time that reimbursed her for courses, and by the time she graduated from Central Connecticut State University, she was the assistant comptroller for a company in the institutional food-service industry.
Interest in getting a Ph.D. in accounting took shape in her mind during undergraduate school after encouragement from a professor. Taking the GMAT exam resulted in her getting a postcard from The PhD Project, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing diversity in corporate America through increasing the diversity of business professors. She graduated with a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan.
“I loved school and understood that education and money would lift me out of my parents’ life of struggling to get by,” Cain says.
She would go on to land at WSSU in 2016 and went to work developing a general education class — Introduction to Financial Literacy; the first class of its kind taught at the school. Cain’s passion for teaching young adults financial literacy is inclusive, but she admits to having a heart for minorities and female students, and joined forces with Betty Ann Falkner, executive director of the Center for Smart Financial Choices (CFSFC), with a focus on that segment of the population.
“For many students, this is new information; money is not talked about at the family dinner table,” Cain says. “Most students have never had a budget or reconciled their bank statements. They don’t understand how college is financed, compounding interest, how credit cards work, or the importance of having an emergency fund to handle unplanned expenses.”
When not engaging in research, service, and teaching the importance of life skills related to financial management, Cain is a busy board member at CFSFC, a Winston-Salem nonprofit geared to youth, young adults, and small businesses. The CFSFC holds workshops for area colleges, schools, and other groups on such topics as budgeting (through their Adult for a Day program), establishing good credit, and Money Habitudes, a card game that helps participants to understand their finance habits and “money personalities.”
The CFSFC held a recent area college women’s workshop at WSSU developed with area professionals, Cain, and WSSU students with funding from the Winston-Salem Women’s Fund. Guest speakers encouraged attendees to be proactively engaged with their finances, career paths, and overall well-being.
“Women tend to graduate with higher student loan debt and don’t negotiate as well as men for salaries,” Cain says. Studies have shown women won’t apply for positions unless they possess 80-90 percent of the skills listed whereas men will apply with 50 percent, having the confidence to believe they will learn what they need as they go.
“Additionally, women are not always seen favorably when advocating for themselves — if they do have the confidence to do so,” she says. “African-American women, in particular, struggle with the angry Black woman stereotype to overcome, and may be less likely to advocate for themselves as a result.”
Cain’s passion for financial literacy extends beyond Winston-Salem.
She has recruited over 80 students through the university’s chapter of the National Association of Black Accountants to volunteer to teach financial skills on campus and in Forsyth and Guilford County schools and universities.
“Despite educational initiatives, the number of Black accountants has not moved in decades,” she says. “We still have work to do.”
There is some good news on the horizon for financial literacy education.
The North Carolina General Assembly mandated in 2019 (HB 924) that passing a financial literacy course will be a requirement for graduation from North Carolina high schools beginning with students entering high school in fall 2020. In the past, financial literacy topics were sandwiched in a civics course with other content on history and economics.
“I can think of additional ways to integrate this content across a broad curriculum to help reinforce it,” Cain says. “But this is still great progress.”
