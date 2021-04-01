Clemmons Mill feeds your pets, livestock and curiosity.

“Back in its heyday … they were well known outside this area,” says Steve Preston, co-owner of LTD Farm and Garden of King, which owns the mill.

The mill remained in the Brewer family for nearly 70 years before it was sold in 1988. Since then, it’s had several owners, including High Point University, before LTD took it over.

“I imagine it was a place back in the day where guys would come in and play checkers, talk about the weather or the news and talk about crops,” Preston says.

Not much has changed since then.

If the worn floorboards could talk, they would have plenty of stories to tell of what happened above – and below – them.

Stories like building the mixing room in 1944. The basement underneath the room was dug by German prisoners of war during World War II. That’s right, German prisoners were held in more than a dozen POW camps across the state, including one in Winston-Salem. Many of the POWs worked in the agricultural industry.

The mixing room equipment is now silent, but Newman remembers when the last bags of feed were mixed on site before the antiquated process gave way to feed mixed at larger plants and shipped to the store.