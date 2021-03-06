Compassionate & Strong: Five of Winston-Salem’s women to watch in 2021.

New Zealand reported just two dozen active cases of the novel coronavirus in early February — a month after having reported none, according to the Contagion Live website.

Experts attribute New Zealanders’ world-leading success in containing the virus to strict travel policies, science-based government action, and strategies responsive to testing limitations.

Oh, and the leader of the island nation of 5 million people is a woman, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

“One of the criticisms I’ve faced over the years is that I’m not aggressive enough or assertive enough or maybe somehow, because I’m empathetic, it means I’m weak. I totally rebel against that. I refuse to believe that you cannot be both compassionate and strong,” Ardern has said.

Winston-Salem has its own women that possess these qualities and more — courage, vision, and energy to spare — as they lead in areas that are innovative, collaborative, and add value to the City of Arts and Innovation.

We caught up with five of them.

Leading Inclusion: Tiffany Tate, founder of Career Maven Counseling. Tiffany Waddell Tate learned the value of collaboration when she was an undergraduate theate…