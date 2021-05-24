Even Without A Festival This Year, Black Theater Will Shine

“Black theater… Holy ground. Black theater … Holy ground.”
That’s just one of the call-and-response chants that greet visitors and locals alike at the biennial National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem.
It is produced by the North Carolina Black Repertory Theatre, which also presents live theater year-round.
With a documentary film nearly ready and performances by its Teen Theatre Ensemble coming soon, the N.C. Black Rep is honoring its past, creating in the present, and keeping an eye on the future.
COVID-19 precautions led the company to postpone its 2021 National Black Theatre Festival to 2022 for the first time in the fest’s 30-year history.
N.C. Black Repertory Theatre, was founded in 1979, the festival in 1989.
“It was a hard decision, but, in the end, we felt like it was for the best,” says Jackie Alexander, the company’s artistic director.
Summer Season
Despite postponing the festival, Alexander and his team have come up with some promising theatrical events for the summer months.
“The Teen Ensemble will be doing a showcase in June – either live or online,” Alexander says.
N.C. Black Rep’s adult actors will do two or three main stage productions through 2021, and, as usual, the company is partnering with other organizations in
the community.
“We are working with the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County to do some special events the week when the festival would have been,” Alexander says. “We’ll be partnering with different companies on different nights.”
Outside events will be presented
every night Aug. 2 through 7, the original festival dates.
“We are doing something special at
Wake Forest (University),” Alexander
says. “Unfortunately, there are still
some unknowns.”
The Teen Theatre Ensemble will play a big part in the August events, performing “The Golden Tales of Hip-Hop,” a new
play by Charles Burks, Aug. 5 through 7.
The late Larry Leon Hamlin and Mabel Robinson, another former artistic director of N.C. Black Rep, established the teen company to provide professional training
for young emerging artists, 13 to 18, who are serious about developing their craft.
It is open to all ethnicities, according to
the website.
The young artists will work directly with the playwright Burks on “The Golden Tales of Hip-Hop,” incorporating work they do in class into the production. They will also contribute and participate in each stage of the production, including set, lighting, costume and sound design.
Burks is an award-winning actor-
writer-comedian who received a master
of fine arts degree in acting from Columbia University.
He is the co-coordinator of the Theatre Program and assistant professor at the Borough of Manhattan Community College and the creator and artistic director of Enigma Acting Conservatory. His TV-writing credits include “The Dave Chappelle Show” and “The Sopranos.”
Playwright, producer and director Nathan Ross Freeman is the artistic director of Authoring Action, an after-school and summer enrichment program for teens.
“We have had a playwriting session with Nathan on Zoom, so we’ll have an evening of one-act plays that the teens have written, produced, and will be performing in,” Alexander says.
N.C. Black Rep shares office and rehearsal space on Spruce Street with the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem .
“They did acting live at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, and they are having a musical theater workshop in the rehearsal hall on Spruce Street,” he says.
The Film
Filmmaker Ka’ramuu Kush has been working for several years on a documentary film about the fest: “Holy Ground: The Legacy of the National Black Theatre Festival.”
Shooting should wrap up this month,
he says.
“We are expecting to finish the film by November, and, hopefully, start submitting it to film festivals, nationally and internationally,” Alexander says.
The film is being created from hundreds of hours of archival footage of past festivals. Alexander says it focuses on the support that the City of Winston-Salem has given the festival, the vision of Hamlin, who founded both the company and the festival, and the way Hamlin’s widow, Sylvia Sprinkle Hamlin, has kept the festival going since his death
in 2007.
“The film is also about the company
and where it’s headed and the people who make it happen year after year,” Alexander says. “The volunteers and the city as a
whole. A small Southern town rallied
together to create a theater festival unlike
any other.
“Winston-Salem is an unlikely location
for such a thing to happen, so it’s the story
of a community taking ownership, looking
at the theater as their own. That’s what
makes it work – the love and support of
the community.”
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has attended every festival since 1989 and served as co-chairman of the festival’s fund-raising committee since 1991. His co-chair is Nigel Alston, its executive director.
“The North Carolina Black Repertory Company and the National Black Theatre Festival have played a vital role in the development of Winston Salem as truly the City of Arts and Innovation,” Joines says.
“The NBTF brings hundreds of visitors to our city every two years that results in a huge economic benefit to hotels, restaurants, retail and other businesses,” he says.
“Equally important is the positive national exposure it gives Winston-Salem and helps to market our brand to companies and individuals around the country. The NCBR Company adds immensely to the mosaic of cultural offerings to our citizens and others through out the year.”
Marcheta Keefer, director of marketing and communications at Visit Winston-Salem, echoes the mayor’s sentiment. She’s worked with N.C. Black Rep and the festival for many years.
“The N.C. Black Repertory Co. and the National Black Theatre Festival, respectively, shine a bright national and international spotlight on Winston-Salem, highlighting our rich history of celebrating and supporting diversity in the arts,” Keefer says. “The extraordinary world-class performances produced and recruited to appear at the biennial festival speaks to the unparalleled caliber that only helps to solidify Winston-Salem as a city of arts and innovation.”
The festival batracts “new and repeat visitors who stay in our hotels, dine in our restaurants, and shop in our stores and boutiques every other summer,” Keefer
says. “It’s a ‘marvtastic’ time to visit
Winston-Salem.”
Hamlin coined the term “marvtastic” to describe the National Black Theatre Festival – a week-long celebration of African-American theater and culture that defies description.
“Holy Ground” includes interviews with legendary Black theater artists such as Phylicia Rashad, Hal Williams, Andre De Shields, and Lou Gossett Jr. Maya Angelou was the first honorary chairwoman of the event, bringing to Winston-Salem such luminaries as Oprah Winfrey, Harry Belafonte, and Sidney Poitier.
What’s next?
Besides the return of the National Black Theatre Festival, in 2022, Theater Communications Group will publish “On Holy Ground: Plays from the National Black Theatre Festival.” Michael Dinwiddie is the editor, with preface by Alexander.
The collection brings together plays and monologues from past Black Theatre festivals. It includes three full-length plays produced at the festival — “Looking for Leroy” by Larry Muhammad, “Berta, Berta” by Angelica Chéri and “Maid’s Door” by Cheryl Davis — as well as 15 monologues and texts from notables such as Angelou, who have spoken at the fest.
N.C. Black Rep has commissioned a play, “Maya Angelou: Phenomenal Woman” by Nambi E. Kelley, and they are looking for the right time and place – with an eye to Broadway – to produce it.
Stay tuned for details of this summer’s performances, as we look forward to the festival’s return in 2022.