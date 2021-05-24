Even Without A Festival This Year, Black Theater Will Shine

“They did acting live at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, and they are having a musical theater workshop in the rehearsal hall on Spruce Street,” he says.

The Film

Filmmaker Ka’ramuu Kush has been working for several years on a documentary film about the fest: “Holy Ground: The Legacy of the National Black Theatre Festival.”

Shooting should wrap up this month,

he says.

“We are expecting to finish the film by November, and, hopefully, start submitting it to film festivals, nationally and internationally,” Alexander says.

The film is being created from hundreds of hours of archival footage of past festivals. Alexander says it focuses on the support that the City of Winston-Salem has given the festival, the vision of Hamlin, who founded both the company and the festival, and the way Hamlin’s widow, Sylvia Sprinkle Hamlin, has kept the festival going since his death

in 2007.

“The film is also about the company

and where it’s headed and the people who make it happen year after year,” Alexander says. “The volunteers and the city as a