From A to Z, a celebration of local artists, their crafts, and the venues that support them.

An eclectic smorgasbord of creativity, this geographical hub also known as the City of Arts and Innovation provides nearly limitless opportunities for discovery. From thousands of artists and craftsmen residing within the city’s boundaries to thousands more in nearby communities that showcase their talents in local venues, Winston-Salem supports an expansive artisanal alphabet of sorts that includes new names and long-time favorites, from A to Z.
“Our community is so fortunate to have such a great depth of talent in so many different genres,” says Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines. “It clearly reinforces our claim to be the City of Arts and Innovation.”
In a year filled with a lot of “at home” time, many people began looking around favorite rooms and found themselves longing to add a new special item to inspire joy, evoke cheer, or even create a sense of calm to counter the chaos that has been 2020. For some, the addition might be a color-soaked oil, acrylic, or watercolor painting. For others, original photography, handcrafted woodwork, or locally thrown pottery might be part of the formula needed to transform ordinary settings into extraordinary surroundings during the “Great Reset.”
No matter the preferred genre, limitless options exist, many just a click away. Winston-Salem Monthly asked locals to share their own favorite local artists and while the following list is far from a complete representation of the city’s talent, it’s a good first look at some of the people adding to the highly-rated quality of life.
A
Joseph Anderson | jandersonsculpture.com
An artist, blacksmith, and sculptor, Anderson is a member of Piedmont Craftsmen and “creates minimalist forms in forged iron.”
B
Howard Bemus | facebook.com/BemusBonsaiDesign
Bemus creates original, thematic Bonsai trees and says, “My love of nature and its amazing gifts inspires me to create these trees, so their spirit can live on in business and homes all over the world.”
Nikki Blair | nikkiblair.com
A ceramic artist, Blair’s work includes non-traditional ceramic sculpture, mixed media, and installation.
C
Emily Clare | emilyclarestudio.com
Clare’s work includes mixed media, paintings, drawings, and more, and she says, “The natural world is my inspiration and its unlimited visual resources. For me, I see art igniting a transformation in our lives and having the potential to raise individual awareness and relationships to others and connecting us with nature. It is why I am an artist.”
D
Owens Daniels | owensdaniels.com
Daniels describes himself as a visual artist, photographer, and educator who creates innovative portraiture, documentary, and contemporary artworks that “build bridges, promote cultural exchanges, and artistic endeavors between organizations, institutions, and the diverse communities they serve.”
Diggs Gallery | wssu.edu
This local arts destination at Winston-Salem State University is home to a world-class collection of public art by artists such as John Biggers, Mel Edwards, Beverly Buchanan, and Tyrone Mitchell, and has been identified as one of the top 10 African-American galleries in the nation. It has also been recognized as one of the nation’s best regional facilities for exploring contemporary African art.
Delta Fine Arts Center | deltaartscenter.org
Delta Fine Arts, founded in 1972, provides unique cultural and educational programming and has featured solo exhibitions by nationally recognized African-American artists including Elizabeth Catlett, Romare Bearden, Charles Alston, John Biggers, Lois Mailou Jones, Eugene Grigsby, Aaron Douglas, Jonathan Green, Minnie Evans, and James Van Der Zee.
E
Dempsey Essick | dempseyessick.com
Also known as the “Hummingbird Artist,” Dempsey Essick is a self-taught, realist watercolor artist whose exhibits have included: The National Academy of Design in NYC, The National Watercolor Exhibition in California, and the Rocky Mountain Water Media Exhibition in Colorado.
F
Pam Fish | facebook.com/pg/FishWarp
Fish is the talent behind fishwarp, a shop that features original, handmade woven wall hangings and unique paper weavings made from found and upcycled objects.
John Furches | johnfurches.com
Furches uses watercolor to explore “relationships of color and nature in rural landscapes and nostalgic still life … painting found objects, antiques, architectural subjects, and landscapes.” Now with a studio in Elkin, Furches grew up in Bethania and attended Mount Tabor and North Forsyth high schools.
G
Carl Galie | carlgaliephotography.com
Galie is a North Carolina photographer who has devoted his work to conservation issues. Working with organizations like Roanoke River Partners, The Roanoke River Basin Association, and The North Carolina Chapter of The Nature Conservancy, Galie’s photographs of the Roanoke River basin have helped protect and preserve that region since 1995.
Bowman Gray IV | facebook.com/bowmangrayphotography
A member of one of the city’s founding families, Gray is a favorite photographer to thousands of collectors across the country and has exhibited his work in numerous states outside of North Carolina.
H
Charles Hildebrandt | hildebrandtart.com
Hildebrandt began his career in photography, but now also works in mixed media collage and acrylic landscapes. His mixed media pieces involve his photographic work, but also include acrylic, sheet metal, and other materials.
Patrick Harris | facebook.com/patricknharris
Harris is an international artist whose mixed media portraits often feature icons, locals, and literary inspired images. He says: “With the chaos of 2020, my current work is focusing stylistically on bringing more expressionism into my pop graphic style and in parallel, thematically working on bringing some thoughtfulness of the entropy and anxiety of our times into the iconography I’ve built over the years from pop trash culture.”
I
Innovation Quarter | innovationquarter.com
The arts cannot thrive without inclusivity and while Innovation Quarter is a relatively new addition to Winston-Salem, the venue’s mission embraces the arts and strives to help the city continue to move forward and evolve: “We’re committed to not only recognizing, but celebrating, utilizing, and elevating the valuable perspectives from historically oppressed groups, including people of color, women, and our LGBTQ+ community.”
J
Jimmydog Pet Portraits | facebook.com/pg/jimmydogpetportraits
Award-winning artist Todd Belcher of the Jimmydog Design Group paints custom pet portraits created from photographs and donates 10 percent of all profits to local animal rescue groups.
K
David Kessler | davidmkessler.com
An award-wining abstract painter and nationally recognized arts educator, Kessler also hosts live workshop events and online training courses to help amateurs and professionals “loosen up their painting style, understand art design fundamentals, and discover the joy and freedom of abstract painting.”
Stewart Knight | facebook.com/crushdoodlin
Knight has described his work as “painting primarily in a layering technique of combining acrylics and ink drawings between layers of polyurethane to build up complex backgrounds that flow into larger images.”
L
Laura Lashley | instagram.com/lauralynnlashley/
Lashley’s work includes mandalas and patterns and is featured in many public locations throughout the city, including a commission at The Ramkat concert venue.
M
Beth Murray | bethmurrayart.com
An abstract painter, Murray incorporates different mediums including charcoal, acrylics, and pastels into her work. A native of Winston-Salem, she majored in Studio Art at Salem College.
N
Diane Nations | artworks-gallery.org/members/Nations/Nations.html
An artist working in paintings, mix media, and collage, Nations says that her process of creating art is a “combination of intuition and observation of self and my environment.”
O
Old Salem | oldsalem.org
Old Salem Museum and Gardens is home to the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA), a collection of decorative arts made throughout the antebellum American south.
P
Ron Propst | facebook.com/potter.ronpropst
Propst describes himself as a “designer, creator, and experimenter using clay as the media with 50+ years of creativity.” His affiliations include The Other Half In The Arts District & 560 North Trade Street Studios.
Cheryl Lang Powell | cherylpowellart.com
A fine artist living in Winston-Salem, Powell works in oil, watercolor, and pastel. She states, “My paintings are representational. I am drawn to the subject based on how it appears rather than what it is.”
R
Tammie Rudisill | facebook.com/tammierudisillstudio
Self-described as specializing in art, furniture, design, workshops … and all things creative, Rudisill recently noted that she has come to “really understand the importance of contrast, value, and composition.”
Reynolda House | reynoldahouse.org
One of Winston-Salem’s architectural treasures, Reynolda House preserves, interprets, and preserves a premier collection of American art. Today, works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Grant Wood, Stuart Davis, and Jacob Lawrence hang on the walls of the restored historic house, while changing exhibitions are featured in a 3,000 square-foot-gallery completed with the addition of the Mary and Charlie Babcock Wing in 2005.
S
SECCA | secca.org
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) offers numerous ways to experience art through visual art exhibitions, music, dance, theater, and education through diverse communities and perspectives. SECCA’s McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium is equipped for everything from film screenings to presentations and lectures.
Kerry Leon Sturdivant | facebook.com/leonscustomsignsanddesigns
As the owner and artist at Leon’s Custom Signs & Design, Sturdivant’s works in oil are part of the scenery throughout the Triad, including at Bethania Mill and Village Shoppes, City of Winston-Salem, Winston-Salem State University, and Delta Fine Arts Center.
T
Kim Thore | kimtasticart.com
Thore states that she was trained in traditional methods of sculpture, painting, and design from age 8 to 22 and began using digital media collage as a new means of expressing her artistic vision in 2014. She notes that her work encompasses her love of color, fashion, icons, and is in collections in Europe, the Southeast, and the West Coast.
V
Kimberly Varnadoe | kimberlyvarnadoe.com
Varnadoe has worked with experimental photography and a variety of printmaking techniques for over 30 years, often combining the two processes in her artwork. She has exhibited her work extensively in North Carolina and in a number of galleries throughout the Southeast. She has been a member of Artworks Gallery, the longest running co-op gallery in Winston-Salem, since 2003.
Josie Vogel | facebook.com/josie.vogel.338
Vogel is a creative artist, woodworker, and incidental metal fabricator who makes spoons and other unique items.
W
Mona Wu | monawu.com
A calligrapher, printmaker, and collage artist, Wu “was steeped in Chinese traditional art while growing up in Asia.” She notes that she is “deeply interested in the ancient art form of Chinese written language, and has switched to a different medium in making art, from brush painting to printmaking and deals with surface design with emphasis on Asian motif.
Ronda Whitaker
Ronda Whitaker makes wearable art in silver and copper and enamel, as well as laser-cut gift items like personalized notebooks, bamboo cutting boards, and more.
Z
Mary Ann Zotto | facebook.com/mazotto
Zotto taught art in the film department at UNCSA and currently maintains an active gallery exhibit schedule on the East Coast. Her work has been placed in the United States Department of State Art Bank Project, State of North Carolina Permanent Art Collection, the High Museum of Art Permanent Collection, the Mint Museum Permanent Collection, and in the Wake Forest University Permanent Art Collection.
Q, U, X & Y
You’ll notice we’re missing some letters, so we wanted to request your help in completing our list. If you know of a local artist who can claim the Q, U, X, or Y category, we’d love to know! Send us an email at kproctor@wsjournal.com.