From places to gather or sit in solitude, several area front porches have stories to tell.
From places to gather or sit in solitude, several area front porches have stories to tell.

WSM Broyhill Park Blvd Front Porch

A cushioned swing is suspended from the ceiling on Penn and Natalie Broyhill’s front porch on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

 Allison Lee Isley

In the South, nothing says home like a wraparound porch full of rocking chairs, adorned with knickknacks and items found in consignment shops and repurposed for a second life. 

At least that’s the image most of us have, anyways.

Regardless of what makes you think of home, front porches are a recognizable façade here in North Carolina, and many of them have their own stories to tell.

Curiosity about these stories is the sole reason we all have that one porch we drive by on a regular basis; the one you can’t help but daydream about, lusting for any fun fact to make you fall a little more in love with it.

Our writers were curious, too, so I sent them on a mission to discover the stories behind their favorite front porches and the humans who take care of them.

They didn’t disappoint.

The power of place.
The power of place.

A rainy drive through the historic Washington Park neighborhood one evening led Natalie Broyhill and her husband, Penn, to their 1912 Neoclass…

