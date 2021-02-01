History (and hauntings) spectacularly abound on this old porch

Hang out on the front porch at the Rosenbacher House and you might have some company from the Great Beyond.
The porch, with its grand Corinthian columns and graceful curves, overlooks Fifth Street in Winston-Salem, and the building itself houses the Board Babe, a custom charcuterie business that opened late last year.
But other entities may be lurking about.
“It’s supposedly haunted,” says Taylor Hedges, owner of the Board Babe. “I haven’t had any experiences yet, but I’ve heard there are multiple ghosts, other people say they’ve had experiences.”
The house was built in 1907 by Carrie Rosenbacher, matriarch of the Rosenbacher family, who owned a local clothing shop. The Rosenbachers sold the property in 1975, and a variety of businesses have set up shop inside over the years. Before the Board Babe, the house has been occupied for about five years by Tart Sweets Bakery.
The Neoclassical façade, with its two-story portico, double leaf doors, and semicircular porch, remains perhaps the neighborhood’s most prominent landmark.
“To me, it just seemed amazing,” Hedges says. “I loved the style of it. It’s really beautiful and it deserves to be preserved. I’m excited to be there.”
She was also intrigued by some of the spooky happenings on the property.
Hedges says she learned about the place possibly being haunted while on a ghost tour, and she’s heard stories from others.
“Some people say there’s an old woman who is apparently Mrs. Rosenbacher, and then there’s an old man, but I don’t know who that’s supposed to be,” she says. “Some people say they’ve seen a little boy.”
The Board Babe has been doing pre-orders since December, and Hedges says she plans to have an official opening for a tapas restaurant there during Valentine’s weekend. During the warmer months, she plans to have some seating on the porch, and sees a place where people can hang out on summer nights — and perhaps bear witness to some paranormal activity and otherworldly conversation.