Juneteenth celebrates – yet continues to seek – freedom

Juneteenth events

6-8 p.m., June 17: Opening talk for “When the Revolution Comes,” exhibit by photographer Owen Daniels, Arboreal Gallery, Milton Center for the Arts, 251 N Spruce St, Winston-Salem.

Noon June 18: Opening Ceremony at St. Philips Moravian Church, Old Salem, will be streamed on Triad Cultural Arts’ Facebook page – facebook.com/TriadCulturalArts.

Dusk June 18: The movie “Miss Juneteenth” will be screened at an outdoor location to be announced, Winston-Salem, sponsored by a/perture Cinema.

Noon-5 p.m. June 19: Biotech Place – Performances, panel discussions, heritage demonstrations. Reserved seating, registration required at triadculturalarts.org.

Noon-7 p.m. June 19: Juneteenth Celebation with vendors, displays, music, food at Bailey Park. Registration required at triadculturalarts.org.

For information, visit triadculturalarts.org/index.php/juneteenth-2/