Konnoak Restaurant: People Still Call Me ‘Harry’s Boy’

When we solicited responses on social media about favorite Winston-Salem restaurants of the past, I knew my family’s business, Konnoak Restaurant — often known as “Konnoak Grill” — would come up. And it sure did.
People have a lot of fond memories of the restaurant my dad, Harry Clodfelter, and “Uncle Carl” Shields (like many Southern aunts and uncles, not a blood relation) ran for more than 20 years on South Main Street.
They sold the restaurant in 1980, and it went through several name and format changes over the years after that, until eventually the building was no longer suitable for a restaurant.
Last I heard, it’s one of those sweepstakes businesses with blacked-out windows.
Dad tried to retire, but couldn’t sit still for long, eventually working at Food Fair and continuing his work with the Gideons before his death in 1984. Uncle Carl went on to drive bus tours for Piedmont Coach Lines. He died in 2016.
In its heyday, Konnoak Restaurant was a popular place, known for its toasted hot dogs, French fries, breakfasts and blue-plate specials (My personal favorite: the country-style steak with mashed potatoes and mac and cheese).
It made such an impression that many decades later, people around the city — and especially in Southside — would call me “Harry’s boy,” wax on about the hot dogs, and ask for the slaw recipe.
The Clodfelter and Shields kids helped out at the restaurant, some waiting tables and others taking on various tasks such as sorting pinto beans.
My sister Diane was a waitress.
“I always think back to the giant pans of homemade banana pudding that Daddy would make,” she says. “One of my tasks was to make sure the dessert cabinet always had heaping bowls of what was supposed to be single servings of banana pudding on display, and they always sold out.”
I was not yet a teen when they sold the restaurant.
My fondest memories involved running errands with Dad, such as weekly trips to warehouses to stock up on supplies — for some reason, the giant metal cans of green beans stick out in my mind particularly.
And at the warehouse near Smith Reynolds Airport, Dad would have me pick out the candy and treats for the front counter. Thanks to me, in the late 1970s, you could be guaranteed to find “Star Wars” and Superman trading card packs, back when they still had gum in them.
The restaurant was known for its hearty portions and friendly staff. Every night, Dad would bring home leftovers to feed feral neighborhood cats.
Vicky Lewandowski Bledsoe, who lived on Clemmonsville Road near the grill, is among the people who wrote in o praise Konnoak.
She recalls frequenting it in high school and loving the hot dog or hamburger baskets with French fries as an “after school or Saturday treat.”
She also says later in life, when her mother or stepdad had to spend some time at the hospital, she would “go by the grill almost every night to get a good meal that we didn’t have to cook.”
After her mother died, she and her stepdad would meet at Konnoak after she got off work.
“He could cook but preferred to be able to get ‘the plate’ of food. a complete meal, without buying groceries, cooking and doing dishes.”
Amanda Davis also said Konnoak has a lot of good memories for her. “I remember as a child eating there often,” she writes.
“It was only two blocks from my Nanny’s house. When my aunt would come for a visit, she or my moma would go to Konnoak and get hot dogs and those delicious fries for everyone. I remember the fries for us all being in a bun box instead of individual orders. Sooooooo good! You just can’t find that kind of yumminess much anymore. We were so sad when it closed.”