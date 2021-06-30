Konnoak Restaurant: People Still Call Me ‘Harry’s Boy’

When we solicited responses on social media about favorite Winston-Salem restaurants of the past, I knew my family’s business, Konnoak Restaurant — often known as “Konnoak Grill” — would come up. And it sure did.

People have a lot of fond memories of the restaurant my dad, Harry Clodfelter, and “Uncle Carl” Shields (like many Southern aunts and uncles, not a blood relation) ran for more than 20 years on South Main Street.

They sold the restaurant in 1980, and it went through several name and format changes over the years after that, until eventually the building was no longer suitable for a restaurant.

Last I heard, it’s one of those sweepstakes businesses with blacked-out windows.

Dad tried to retire, but couldn’t sit still for long, eventually working at Food Fair and continuing his work with the Gideons before his death in 1984. Uncle Carl went on to drive bus tours for Piedmont Coach Lines. He died in 2016.

In its heyday, Konnoak Restaurant was a popular place, known for its toasted hot dogs, French fries, breakfasts and blue-plate specials (My personal favorite: the country-style steak with mashed potatoes and mac and cheese).