Local Teens Form Connections Amid COVID Through Hearten Service Organization

“Now we focus on projects we can do without being in-person,” Ginn says. “We write letters and became pen pals with some of the nursing home residents. And we painted rocks for their gardens and made signs so when they have drive-by visits, they can talk to their families — little things like that, and it’s been really fun.”

Creating those relationships between volunteers and those they are helping has been particularly rewarding, both before and during the pandemic.

“The person-to-person stuff we do has allowed us to form connections and really get to know the people we’re helping, and they get to know us too, which is great,” Ginn says. “And it’s just nice to get to help them and get to know them.”

Both Ginn and Valaoras say being able to continue their work with Hearten has been personally helpful in contending with their own pandemic fatigue.

“I feel like I’ve been in my own bubble, so it’s nice to help others,” Ginn says. “The pandemic has obviously caused changes because we can’t do as much face-to face-stuff, but it has allowed us be more creative and find other ways to help the community.”