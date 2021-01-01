Looking ahead to Winston-Salem’s 2021 priorities with Mayor Allen Joines.

Early in our conversation, Mayor Allen Joines slides in the phrase “COVID fatigue.” It feels like a strong bass drum beat, a deep thud, a clash of cymbals — a term that, much like the outbreak it’s named after, quickly grabs your attention but lingers still over a hushed audience.

That “fatigue” is something many Winston-Salem citizens are currently feeling: the barrage of COVID-19-related news, death tolls, and (mis)information, further wearing down their already-fragile emotional state. The pandemic has turned into incessant background noise that plays over every aspect of people’s lives.

But for Joines, a city conductor who recently won a sixth term in office, the phrase is more about his excitement to discuss anything other than the COVID-19 pandemic. This new mayoral stint is about the next four years, not just the next four months.

“I’m as excited today as the first time I ran back in 2001,” he says.

Still, Joines recognizes COVID-19 is something he’ll have to help Winston-Salem sight-read deep into 2021.

“[With] two large medical centers here, both of them being involved in various aspects of the vaccine testing and research, we should do well with receiving the vaccine and distributing them to the general population,” he says.