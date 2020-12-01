Mitchell’s Nursery & Greenhouse is ready to spread holiday cheer.

“We started growing the plants as a hobby as we were both working full-time then. But now it has evolved into a family affair and true labor of love,” she says. “We grow our own plants. We have control of the quality of plants and quantity that we grow. There are three family members present daily to handle problems that arise and three sets of eyes watching for problems and scouting plants, along with other amazing employees, who are like family to us.”

Currently, Mitchell’s is operated by Judy and Jim, as well as their son, Jay, who has become the second-generation Mitchell to work in the business. He and his wife, Melissa, have four children who are now the third generation in the Mitchell’s legacy. From gaining all the necessary experience and education to running day-to-day operations, it’s clear the family loves what they do in providing the local community with plants and a literal breath of fresh air.

Not only do poinsettias provide holiday cheer but have unlimited decorating potential for the holidays.