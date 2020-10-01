National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 4 through Oct. 10.

I learned the hard way that it takes less than a minute for a fire to start.

While boiling eggs, I stepped away and went to water the garden. Lucky for me and my home, a fire hadn’t yet started — but it was close.

This year, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 95 years, has designated “Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen” as the theme for Fire Prevention Week. NFPA’s focus on cooking fire safety comes in response to home cooking fires, which represent the leading cause of U.S. home fires, with nearly half (49 percent) of all home fires involving cooking equipment.

And, like in my case, unattended cooking is the leading cause of these fires. The year of pandemic will go down as a challenge for a restless public that has been grounded at home for much of the year. Due to the many shuttered restaurants, many people, like myself, have rolled up their sleeves and gotten back to cooking at home.

Local fire departments across the country agree that the pandemic has made fire safety more of a concern this year. It’s safe to say that most households are dealing with unusual routines and out-of-the-ordinary circumstances, such as kids’ going to school online and parents working from home, making it easy to be distracted in the kitchen.