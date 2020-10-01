National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 4 through Oct. 10.

I learned the hard way that it takes less than a minute for a fire to start.
While boiling eggs, I stepped away and went to water the garden. Lucky for me and my home, a fire hadn’t yet started — but it was close.
This year, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 95 years, has designated “Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen” as the theme for Fire Prevention Week. NFPA’s focus on cooking fire safety comes in response to home cooking fires, which represent the leading cause of U.S. home fires, with nearly half (49 percent) of all home fires involving cooking equipment.
And, like in my case, unattended cooking is the leading cause of these fires. The year of pandemic will go down as a challenge for a restless public that has been grounded at home for much of the year. Due to the many shuttered restaurants, many people, like myself, have rolled up their sleeves and gotten back to cooking at home.
Local fire departments across the country agree that the pandemic has made fire safety more of a concern this year. It’s safe to say that most households are dealing with unusual routines and out-of-the-ordinary circumstances, such as kids’ going to school online and parents working from home, making it easy to be distracted in the kitchen.
“Cooking fires have long been a leading cause of home fires nationally and even here locally,” says Gary Styers, Forsyth County Fire Marshal. “With the pandemic, home cooking fires have been a continued concern for us in the fire service so we are asking our communities to remain conscious of fire safety during these times.”
This year will soon be in our rear view mirror. Until then, remember it only takes a minute for an accident to happen. Here are some facts to consider while working at home or attending school from home.
Cooking
• Thanksgiving is the leading day for fires involving cooking equipment.
• Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food.
• If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly and stay in the home. Use a timer.
• Always keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Leave the pan covered until it is cool.
• Keep anything that can catch fire away from your stovetop.
• Loose clothing can hang down onto stove burners and catch fire. Wear short, close-fitting, or tightly rolled sleeves when cooking.
• Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.
Smoke alarms
• Have working smoke alarms, test them monthly, and replace the batteries when the time changes. If you have a smoke alarm that is 10 years or older it needs to be replaced. If a home has gas fueled appliances or an attached garage, install a carbon monoxide alarm in the home.
• Smoke alarms detect and alert people to a fire in the early stages. Smoke alarms can mean the difference between life and death in a fire.
• Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half.
• Install smoke alarms in every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of the home, including the basement.
• Test smoke alarms at least once a month using the test button.
• Make sure everyone in the home understands the sound of the smoke alarm and knows how to respond.
Heating
• Never use your oven to heat your home.
• Be alert. If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop.
• Keep a close eye on what you’re cooking; never leave any pot that is being used for cooking unattended, including boiling water.
• Don’t let kids cook unsupervised.
Electrical
Electrical distribution or lighting equipment is involved in an annual average of 35,100 home fires. In addition, with entire families at home during the day, outlets are being used to charge multiple phones, laptops, tablets, and other digital equipment, which also presents a fire hazard.
• When charging smartphones and other digital devices, only use the charging cord that came with the device.
• Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed, or on a couch.
• Only use one heat-producing appliance (such as a coffee maker, toaster, space heater, etc.) plugged into a receptacle outlet at a time.
• Major appliances (refrigerators, dryers, washers, stoves, air conditioners, microwave ovens, etc.) should be plugged directly into a wall receptacle outlet. Extension cords and plug strips should not be used. Never leave home with a dryer or washer operating.
• Check electrical cords to make sure they are not running across doorways or under carpets. Extension cords are intended for temporary use.
Home fire escape plan
Have a plan and practice your plan. Home fire escape planning should include the following:
• A map of each level of the home, showing all doors and windows.
• Go to each room and point to the two ways out.
• Designate someone to help children, older adults, and people with disabilities wake up and get out.
• Teach children how to escape on their own in case you cannot help them.
• Establish a meeting place outside and away from the home where everyone can meet after exiting.
• Properly install and maintain smoke alarms.
• Push the smoke alarm button to start the drill.
• Practice what to do in case there is smoke: Get low and go. Get out fast.
• Practice using different ways out and closing doors behind you as you leave.
• Never go back for people, pets, or things.
• Meet at your outdoor meeting place.
• Call 911 or the local emergency number from a cell phone or a neighbor’s.
For more information about Fire Prevention Week and this year’s theme, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” along with a wealth of resources to help promote the campaign locally, visit fpw.org.
