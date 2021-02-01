Now in the past, 2020 was full of home renovation projects, keeping designers and decorators busy and on their toes.

The definition of home certainly took on a brand new meaning in 2020. Kitchens became offices, living rooms turned into virtual classrooms, and going out could be equated to walking outside in one’s own backyard. As many Americans shifted to the new normal, home renovation and design projects soared. We sat down with Katherine Yeager of ICON Custom Builders and Amanda Hiatt of Amanda Hiatt Interiors to talk about their biggest design takeaways from the past year, as well as asked them to provide simple ideas to spruce up any space.

Katherine Yeager joined the ICON Custom Builders team in 2019, and her primary goal since has been to guide clients through a project timeline and selection process, helping to make any project as enjoyable and stress-free as possible.

“In the initial phases of the COVID pandemic, we were not doing large projects like kitchens,” says Yeager, who enjoys working for ICON, which was started in 2005 by Chuck Hicks. “Something large like a kitchen reno is disruptive to families. We shifted to a lot of outdoor projects, bathroom renovations, and a few laundry rooms; smaller rooms that weren’t so disruptive to the client because they were in their houses.”

While the kinds of projects shifted for Yeager and her team, the pace of work did not.