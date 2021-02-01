Old porches often come with light blue ceilings — and a story.

All over the South, but certainly in the Low Country of South Carolina and Georgia, you will find porch ceilings painted a soothing robin egg blue. Let me tell you a story about that.

Former enslaved persons who lived on the isolated barrier islands of those states may — I say may — account for that. Their Gullah descendants declare that there are restless spirits called “haints,” floating about in the ether seeking to do mischief. On your premises, they may slam doors, make spooky noises, or knock vases from tables just to annoy.

But haints, according to Gullah lore, are afraid of water. So if one paints the porch ceiling blue, haints will think it’s water, be afraid to cross it, and not enter your house. Painting doors, shutters, and window sills blue are extra protection. And “bottle trees” with blue bottles can capture the pesky creatures and put an end to their frightful antics.

Call it voodoo. Call it what you want. But I refuse to discount the Gullah theory, though there are folks with different notions. One is that in the hot, humid South, being able to sit on a porch with a hand fan and a glass of sweet tea and gaze up at a sky blue ceiling takes the edge off an oppressive August day. Another is that long ago blue paint had a chemical in it — lye — that repelled insects and kept annoyances like wasps from making nests.