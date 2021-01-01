Resurgence of ’90s campaign inspires fun New Year tradition.

It doesn’t have a name yet, but it occupies a prominently visible place in the family room, at the ready to remind us of its mission as the calendar year turns to 2021.

All we really know about it is that it originated in South Africa and is a form of Raku pottery, an art form that originated in ancient Japan and that references a commonly-used word meaning comfort, ease, or relief — feelings we’re all craving after the tumultuous year that has been 2020.

Although beautiful as an art form in its own right, this piece of Raku pottery joined our family as our first “house hippo.”

A concept first introduced in the 1990s as part of a public service campaign in Canada, the house hippo was the main character in a video PSA featuring a pint-size hippo rummaging through a kitchen for crumbs, fleeing from the family pet, and finally creating a bed from lost mittens. The goal of the 1990s version of the PSA was to encourage children to question what they saw on television, and even as millions of kids across the country became enchanted with the idea of their own pet hippo, they also began to learn that things are not always as they seem.