Seven community advocates who stepped up and fought back against COVID-19.

Homelessness is a real issue in the Triad and COVID-19 dealt the population an additional burden — safe shelter.

“We recognized in March there would be a need for shelter due to covid,” says Michelle Kennedy, executive director of the Interactive Resource Center (IRC) in Greensboro. The nonprofit is dedicated to the belief that housing is a basic human right and homelessness is an experience, not a person.

The center is a safe place for people to take a shower and use the computer lab, classrooms, and meeting spaces in a building surrounded by organic gardens free for the picking. Some do laundry or pick up mail.

When the pandemic reared its head in the spring, the organization worked with area hotels, the City of Greensboro, and Cone Health to create an emergency hotel shelter so that the most vulnerable of populations wouldn’t have to shelter in a congregate setting during a pandemic. In April, IRC sent 150 people to the Hampton Inn – Greensboro Airport for shelter.

Along with a place to sleep, IRC provided comprehensive care; three meals a day in partnership with Providence, onsite medical care, and COVID-19 testing every two weeks. The IRC team is already anticipating the winter season and starting to put a shelter plan in place.