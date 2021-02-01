Take 5 with Megan Brown of Meg Brown Home Furnishings

With spring just around the corner, and outdoor spaces essential for socially distanced gatherings, now is the time to spruce up the front or back porch. We talked to Megan Brown, designer and owner of Meg Brown Home Furnishings, to get some tips on making the most of exterior spaces.

How do you choose the right furniture for your porch?

“Pick the furniture based on the style of the house — if you have more of a Southern covered porch, I wouldn’t put something super contemporary on it. Take cues from your surroundings, like where the sun is and how you want to live in that space.”

What smaller items can make a big impact on a porch?

“Anytime you can use large planters with great foliage in them, it can make a big impact. Be it great tropicals or massive ferns, I love greenery. And sometimes actually using the same color can make an impact versus doing a bunch of colors with flowers — I like white blooms against greenery.”

How do you make the most of a smaller space?