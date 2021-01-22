The power of place.

A rainy drive through the historic Washington Park neighborhood one evening led Natalie Broyhill and her husband, Penn, to their 1912 Neoclassical Revival home on Park Boulevard.

“We were so charmed by the house, I took a picture. I called my friend Stephan, who lived nearby, and joked that he should tell his neighbors to move out of my house,” says Natalie. “Not long after, he called and told me, ‘Your house is for sale.’”

The Broyhills were the first to see the house once it went on the market. As they stepped up onto the broad wraparound porch, Natalie knew that this would be their home. Their offer was accepted, and they joined the neighborhood in the spring of 2015.

The historic house was built by local construction company executive William F. Miller as a home for his large family — which included Capt. Norman Mickey Miller, commander of Bombing Squadron 109 in the Central Pacific during World War II and recipient of, among other awards, the Navy Cross. But before this war or even before the towns of Winston and Salem merged to form the Twin City, the Miller family was making memories in this stately house, one of only two on the street at the time.