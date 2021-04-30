Time in Rural Hall Helps Launch Textile Brand And Global Collaboration

Where it all started

Fitzpatrick, who studied fiber materials at the Cleveland Institute of Art, learned about Lantal from a professor who had once worked there. It was a learning internship, Fitzpatrick recalls. She was offered a job after the internship and advanced as a designer.

“From the first time I stepped foot into a weaving mill, I knew without any question that this was all I wanted in life,” she recalls. “Seeing how textiles were made in looms running at warp speed was thrilling. Watching miles and miles of thread winding and spinning to create the massive warps was unreal.”

Fitzpatrick recalls the rhythmic clatter of rows and rows of looms running in unison, weaving yards of cloth, an experience she describes as “transcendent.”

“The smell of wet wool being dyed to the perfect color is something I will never forget,” she says.

The people there also not only became her teachers, but her friends too. She credits her success today to what she learned from them.

She recalls “their sweet, reassuring voices patiently teaching me to tie a chicken-head knot to repair a broken warp end, or showing me how they tested the textile to ensure a perfect product.”