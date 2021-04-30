Time in Rural Hall Helps Launch Textile Brand And Global Collaboration

A post-graduation internship brought Molly Fitzpatrick to Winston-Salem, and her fondness for the city remains even though she’s moved on.
The Ohio native found her calling in nearby Rural Hall at Lantal Textiles, Inc.
“My time there was a very foundational experience,” she says. “I learned how to value the work, time and resources it takes to create a textile.”
After five years at Lantal, Fitzpatrick returned to Cleveland. She founded her own home textile brand, DittoHouse, in 2015. It’s known for bold, graphic textile designs, with varied influences.
She also consults on textile design projects and licenses her designs to companies like CB2, a modern furniture and home decor company.
Her latest woven collection is a collaboration with Trama Textiles, a Guatemala-based collective of about 400 backstop loom weavers. Run by Indigenous women, it is also completely worker-owned. The weavers of each product set the price, minimum quantity order and production lead times.
“I sought Trama Textiles because of what they have to offer, which is beautiful textiles, while preserving their culture,” Fitzpatrick says.
Her respect for their craft can be traced back to her time at Lantal, where she spent countless hours learning from weavers and loom operators who had worked there for decades.
Where it all started
Fitzpatrick, who studied fiber materials at the Cleveland Institute of Art, learned about Lantal from a professor who had once worked there. It was a learning internship, Fitzpatrick recalls. She was offered a job after the internship and advanced as a designer.
“From the first time I stepped foot into a weaving mill, I knew without any question that this was all I wanted in life,” she recalls. “Seeing how textiles were made in looms running at warp speed was thrilling. Watching miles and miles of thread winding and spinning to create the massive warps was unreal.”
Fitzpatrick recalls the rhythmic clatter of rows and rows of looms running in unison, weaving yards of cloth, an experience she describes as “transcendent.”
“The smell of wet wool being dyed to the perfect color is something I will never forget,” she says.
The people there also not only became her teachers, but her friends too. She credits her success today to what she learned from them.
She recalls “their sweet, reassuring voices patiently teaching me to tie a chicken-head knot to repair a broken warp end, or showing me how they tested the textile to ensure a perfect product.”
Design for the Greater Good
Fitzpatrick’s interest in Guatemala is connected to her husband’s time there serving in the Peace Corps. While visiting him, she marveled at the craftsmanship of Indigenous weavers. A few years ago, her sister-in-law purchased a textile from Trama, and Fitzpatrick started following them on social media. Then, images of families separated at the U.S. border — many of them Guatemalan — motivated Fitzpatrick, a mother of two, to find a way to help beyond just monetary donations.
The collaboration with Trama Textiles supports the preservation of their craft and culture through an empowering and sustainable cooperative. The Woven Collaboration Collection includes tapestries, blankets, rugs, and pillow covers. Fitzpatrick also shares the stories and names of the weavers behind the products.
Half of the profits of all items will go to Trama Textiles’ Almaya Fund, which provides co-op members with access to health and welfare services, professional development and adult and child education.
Learn more about the Woven Collaboration Collection at dittohouse.com