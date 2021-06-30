Town Steak House: Mary Chamis Was Big Influence in the City and on Me

In the day, Town Steak House No. 2 was THE restaurant for everything — meals with friends or family, special occasions, business deals.
For Wake Forest homecomings or home games, it was the place to be and to be seen. Students, their dates and families stood in line around the restaurant for maybe 200 feet or so.
Great food, great service, great memories.
Mary Chamis, or “Miss Mary” as we all called her, owned the restaurant and was one of Winston-Salem’s earliest female entrepreneurs. She was well connected to families, business leaders and politicians, as they all ate there and had special tables or menu variations. Some seemed to take all their meals there, except for breakfast, which wasn’t offered.
Town Steak House regulars were the CEOs of Reynolds Tobacco, Wachovia Bank, Hanes Hosiery, Hanes Knitwear, Piedmont Airlines, Krispy Kreme, McLean Trucking, Hennis Freight, Pilot Freight, Roadway Express, heads of the colleges, local managers of the North Carolina Works of AT&T and Western Electric.
It was a boom town, and Mary Chamis was at the center of it all. From that center, she worked her connections and developed influence for business deals and property acquisition and development.
Reportedly, she could influence the path of highways.
Her friend Vernon Rudolph, founder of Krispy Kreme, was a regular, as were Mayor Marshall Kurfees and his wife, Mabel. I’ve heard the mayor made a routine visit to the kitchen “to say hello to the chef” and get some liquor, which wasn’t sold in restaurants.
With strategic focus, Miss Mary helped scores of friends and family from Greece work their way to Winston-Salem, where she would help set them up in business — mostly restaurants. She didn’t worry about competition, as there was growing demand for good dining experiences.
I’m told she assembled land in places that would later be needed for parking. And when her landlord at the shopping center sought to dramatically increase her rent, I understand she purchased land nearby and erected a large sign that said something like: “Coming Soon: Town Steak House #3!” That building never came, I assume because she negotiated a better rent.
Her main competitors were the Robert E. Lee Hotel and Staley’s Steak House on Reynolda Road. In fact, the Robert E. Lee is where Mary held the grandest wedding reception that I’ve ever seen, for her daughter, Penny.
Mary Chamis knew Winston-Salem was a culturally rich city with growing sophistication and bigger ambitions. Being “at the table” with top leaders, she learned that art was a selling point for visiting VIPs or prospects.
Town Steak House was the first commercial place where I saw original local art for sale. The works were affordably priced, and as a college student, I was able to buy some, which I still have.
There was live music and dancing in the back room, which could be closed off for parties. Mary knew how to entertain and how to help build Winston-Salem’s reputation as a creatively enticing place — to live, work and have fun.
She became a mentor for me, as I worked as a summer waiter in 1968. Though I had no experience as a waiter, her simple instruction was: “Darlin’, I want you to treat everybody who walks through that front door as though they were a guest in my home.”
She offered to pay my way to hotel/restaurant management school in Miami if I would come back to Winston-Salem and run her restaurants. I thanked her profusely but said I had seen her at work seven days a week and wanted a less-intensive work life.
The food, like everything else about Town Steak House, was exceptional. You could get any top dish you wanted — steak, seafood, lobster, pasta.
Perhaps the two most popular items were the shredded lettuce salad with her secret blue cheese dressing (that was slightly pink) and the beef tips in wine. As waiters, we tried to avoid “the salad ladies” at lunchtime. That meant a low check and small tip.
I’m eternally grateful for that summer job experience. As I’ve told people throughout my life, I think everybody should be a waiter at some point, as it teaches you so much about human nature.
Town Steak House had such a reputation that people travelling from the coast to the mountains, or vice versa, timed their trip for a meal there. It was so well known that I once received a postcard there via the U. S. Mail from Myrtle Beach, addressed only to “Mr. J. D., Town Steak House.” No city. No state. No address.
The impactful and memorable branding Mary Chamis created for Town Steak House is what I’m hoping our City of Arts & Innovation can achieve for our city.