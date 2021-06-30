Town Steak House: Mary Chamis Was Big Influence in the City and on Me

Town Steak House was the first commercial place where I saw original local art for sale. The works were affordably priced, and as a college student, I was able to buy some, which I still have.

There was live music and dancing in the back room, which could be closed off for parties. Mary knew how to entertain and how to help build Winston-Salem’s reputation as a creatively enticing place — to live, work and have fun.

She became a mentor for me, as I worked as a summer waiter in 1968. Though I had no experience as a waiter, her simple instruction was: “Darlin’, I want you to treat everybody who walks through that front door as though they were a guest in my home.”

She offered to pay my way to hotel/restaurant management school in Miami if I would come back to Winston-Salem and run her restaurants. I thanked her profusely but said I had seen her at work seven days a week and wanted a less-intensive work life.

The food, like everything else about Town Steak House, was exceptional. You could get any top dish you wanted — steak, seafood, lobster, pasta.