UNCSA creates a new, cinematic ‘Nutcracker’ for a new world.

Despite following safety precautions — from ensuring that there were only a certain number of people on stage, wearing masks, and dispensing hand sanitizer at regular intervals — a few obstacles appeared on the path to the finished film.

Two of the mice who battle the Nutcracker Prince had to be quarantined on a Thursday and quickly replaced for shooting the next day. All are well now, Redick says.

Then, the day after conductor Karin Hendrickson left the project to return to England, the directing team discovered that eight musical counts had been dropped out of the recording for the Russian dance.

“Chris [Heckman, the sound mixer] was able to go back and edit that in,” Redick says. “It’s been an honor to work with the other artists so openly and collaboratively. Collaboration is what we teach our students to do in all of our schools.

“I feel so privileged and honored to be driving this production with the amount of talent that’s in every corner.”