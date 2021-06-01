Urban League Helps Community Through Employment, Senior Programs And More

Youth are able to interview with 60 businesses and participate in internships for 18 hours each week. Teens also participate in weekly with enrichment activities that include speakers on workplace topics, and workshops and activities to prepare for life after high school, including college campus tours.

One Urban League program that gained a lot of traction in 2020 was the Food and Beverage Coalition, which advocates for food and beverage businesses in the Triad.

The group was in the spotlight frequently during COVID, and the coalition supplied 3,000 meals to restaurant workers and disadvantaged residents with the help of a $10,000 grant from N.C. A&T University.

“The Food and Beverage Coalition would be impossible without Urban League and James Perry (president and CEO),” says Algenon Cash, coalition director. “I don’t think local restaurant owners know the role the Urban League has played in making sure advocacy efforts kicked in during COVID.”

The FABC has new initiatives planned for 2021, including “Restaurant Week” in late July to encourage diners to venture out to other Triad cities outside their own communities.

Successful partnerships with the city and nonprofit organizations are hallmarks of the organization.