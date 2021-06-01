Urban League Helps Community Through Employment, Senior Programs And More

You might say one man’s conscience started the Winston-Salem Urban League.
James Hanes’ regressive views on racial and social justice issues took a toll on him in the 1940s, and he decided to make amends for his past transgressions. He acted on his convictions and started a citizens’ study group on employment, housing, recreation and other core issues that needed addressing for African Americans.
The group evolved into the Urban League. Hanes became so dedicated to the cause that he later became the national chairman.
The primary focus of the Urban League in its early days was on employment opportunities. An early headline reflects the times: “Urban League Secures Jobs for 17 Negroes.”
Since that time, the organization has grown, but its dedication to employment remains.
Urban League’s’ largest program is an internship for older adults (55 and older) with local nonprofits. Paid for with $1 million in funding annually by the Workforce Center for Inclusion, the program gives participants job skills and technical training.
The summer youth employment program is Urban League’s most popular program.
The city of Winston-Salem is an active partner in the program that helps nearly 150 kids (ages 15 to 19) learn interview and other work skills.
Youth are able to interview with 60 businesses and participate in internships for 18 hours each week. Teens also participate in weekly with enrichment activities that include speakers on workplace topics, and workshops and activities to prepare for life after high school, including college campus tours.
One Urban League program that gained a lot of traction in 2020 was the Food and Beverage Coalition, which advocates for food and beverage businesses in the Triad.
The group was in the spotlight frequently during COVID, and the coalition supplied 3,000 meals to restaurant workers and disadvantaged residents with the help of a $10,000 grant from N.C. A&T University.
“The Food and Beverage Coalition would be impossible without Urban League and James Perry (president and CEO),” says Algenon Cash, coalition director. “I don’t think local restaurant owners know the role the Urban League has played in making sure advocacy efforts kicked in during COVID.”
The FABC has new initiatives planned for 2021, including “Restaurant Week” in late July to encourage diners to venture out to other Triad cities outside their own communities.
Successful partnerships with the city and nonprofit organizations are hallmarks of the organization.
Wake Forest Baptist Health hosted career fairs (pre-COVID), and Herbalife is planning virtual career events. The global supplement company has pledged to hire up to 20 youth from the summer program. Donna Jones State Farm mentors several interns each year in the summer youth employment program, and UPS has hired some of the participants.
Networking often leads to work opportunities. A participant in the summer youth employment program became so skilled at networking that he was offered a paid internship with a local business.
“Nonprofit success is inherently hard to measure,” Perry says. “For the corporate world, it is the bottom line, but not so for nonprofits.” He adds, “We spend every cent of our annual funding (annual funding is 1.5 million with most going to senior programs).” The city of Winston-Salem funds the youth program with a $165 million grant.
Impact can’t always be measured monetarily. Case in point are the kids helped each year in the summer youth program. Most of the kids come from low-income families (30 percent below poverty level) and have experience with drugs, homelessness, pregnancy and other issues.
“The summer youth program impacts poverty and provides a transformation experience that leads to working for a living wage,” Perry says.
Tales of changed lives for older adults are equally inspiring.
Delta Fine Arts offers internships and tells the African American story through art. The Winston-Salem Forsyth County Library enhances lives for those who love reading along with workplace workshops. The organization also helps military veterans, many who have PTSD.
The advocacy group is not only a think tank but also a “do tank” according to Perry.
It takes the city’s pulse with surveys like the “study of Black America” for direction.
“We are always talking to leaders to encourage change and reform,” Perry says.
“Urban’s League challenge is that our mission is broad – we deal with every area of people’s lives, from mental health, housing, food, physical health and financial stability,” James says. “I try to under-promise and over deliver.”