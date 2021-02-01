West End porch becomes home for ‘Pandemic Support Squad.’

Kim Wilson describes her porch as a main character throughout the pandemic chapter of her life.

It’s been a regular gathering spot for she and her girlfriends after the kids have gone to bed, a COVID-safe way for them to maintain their friendship and nourish their souls.

It’s provided fresh air and sunshine — a welcome change of scenery during work days when those boundaries between home and office can blur.

And it’s served as a safe haven for some difficult conversations between women who are willing to listen to each other, despite their differing views.

The wraparound porch of her 1890s Queen Anne Victorian home on the downtown side of Winston-Salem’s West End neighborhood is eclectic and inviting. Wilson, a mental health therapist, moved there with her 7- and 9-year-old sons less than two years ago.

When she bought the home, a portion of the porch had been damaged by termites. When it was rebuilt, some of the original woodwork and detailing was salvaged and restored to its previous state. The restoration was complete just before the pandemic.

“I didn’t realize just what a big role it would play in my life this year,” she says.