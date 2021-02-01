Whimsical touches leaving lingering impression.

“The finials I have beside the front porch give it a magical, whimsical quality,” Lowry says. “They are colorful and are a foretaste of the colorful interior of the house. I have pairs for each season.”

Another distinctive decorative element of the front porch is the bronze butterfly doorbell, homage of sorts to the home’s previous resident that blends form and function.

“It reminds me of my mother who loved butterflies, a symbol of new life, and the resurrection,” Lowry says. “I think the doorbell is the most unique feature of the front porch and it also has a very pleasant bell.”

When asked about helpful hints for creating a memorable front porch setting, Lowry encourages her clients to begin with a few basic items and then personalize.

“Start with a good welcome mat, some color, and items that are meaningful to the homeowner,” she says. “If there’s enough room, perhaps add a bench, as well as a floral accent.”

Lowry adds that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all formula for front porches and that as evidenced by her own home, the design options can be classical, quirky — or even a blend of both.

“I like color and I want my front entry to reflect that, but mostly, I want it to be a welcoming area to all who come to the house,” she says. “I love to entertain and have people enjoy our home, and I want it to be a place of welcome, laughter, and love.”