Winners of Winston: 10 editor’s picks of the best of the best in Winston-Salem.

For us, we love the occasion to dress up fancy and the historic atmosphere and level of fine dining offered by Tim Grandinetti and his staff makes Spring House one of our favorite spots.

6. Favorite place to take guests: Old Salem

Growing up, we often ventured to Strawberry Banke Museum, an outdoor history museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, that’s very similar to Old Salem. It features houses, gardens, and more, plus the opportunity for several hands-on learning activities.

It’s why I take my friends and family to Old Salem when they’re in town.

There’s so much history packed into this part of the city and I absolutely adore how the innovation of today’s Winston-Salem marries the charm and quaintness of Old Salem; you can have the best of both worlds and all you have to do is walk down from one end of the street to the other.

7. Favorite Festival: PRIDE

Sitting on the patio of Jeffrey Adams last year, I was able to enjoy a mimosa while watching the annual PRIDE parade make its way down Fourth Street, which was emceed by everyone’s favorite WS/FCS system employee, Brent Campbell.