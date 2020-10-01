Winners of Winston: 10 editor’s picks of the best of the best in Winston-Salem.

I’m feeling nostalgic given what a whirlwind ride 2020 has been, and it’s surreal to think that I still can’t really live life the way we did earlier this year. I miss going to things; events, festivals, concerts, large gatherings at restaurants.
So, if I can’t be there fully in person, I’m there fully in spirit — which is why I’m excited to announce my ‘Winners of Winston-Salem’ list, a smattering of some of my favorite places in the city.
This list is just a handful of categories picked at random; things that are a normal occurrence on my Instagram feed. These are the places I bring my family when they visit from out of town or my go-to recommendations when folks ask me.
Check ‘em out and continue the conversation with me when you’re done.
1. Best Breakfast Spot: Krankies
Not only do they have a full bar (a requirement in my book for all the best breakfast joints because what’s breakfast without a mimosa?) but Krankies’ eggs benny is my go-to.
It helps that they’re a coffee joint, too. Considering it takes me a few cups to wake up, I appreciate strong coffee that’s tasty and respectful to its farmers and the environment. Speaking of being good stewards, the folks at Krankies were one of the firsts to start offering online grocery ordering and pickup to guests when COVID-19 started.
The location itself is always a good time and the Wherehouse Art Hotel is located right above them, which makes it a treasure of a place in a sometimes overlooked stretch of Third Street.
2. Best Veterinarian: Mount Tabor Animal Hospital
In 2016, my old girl, Clea, got out of our fenced-in patio, which is scary for any pet owner. Given that she’s an indoor only cat and has never been exposed to the type of traffic and intersections that Winston-Salem has, we were panicked.
Would she get spooked by the cars and get hit by one as a result?
Lucky for us, our vet responded to my Facebook inquiry right away and helped share our missing cat flyer. Clea turned up the next morning, acting like nothing ever happened. We’re still patients at Mount Tabor and now they also take care of my little cat, Rory.
(Yeah, I know. I have some chonky cats. Mount Tabor doesn’t judge them, though!)
3. Place for Cocktails: Fair Witness
My boyfriend and I love to go on double dates here.
It’s got great outdoor seating that surrounds a cozy little fire pit and an eclectic charm on the inside that makes quite the statement. Its location right near Bailey Park offers a beautiful backdrop no matter what night of the week and it’s easy to walk to local eateries like Alma Mexicana and Cugino Furno. The cocktails are ever-changing thanks to their craft paper list on the wall and each one is made with knowledge and love from their several talented bartenders.
The inside seating can be tight at times but it adds a fun, exclusive-like element to it. Get there early and plan to hold your coat.
4. Favorite Mechanic: Jackson Auto Worx
As a female, finding a mechanic is already a nerve-wracking endeavor — especially if you’re not knowledgeable on vehicles and their associated expenses.
This is me at the mechanic — but I’ve been lucky to find Jackson Auto Worx.
Every time I need maintenance done, I visit their shop. Working downtown and in proximity to them makes it easy to take advantage of their transportation service. When my car has needed additional work done to pass inspection, the staff at Jackson’s has been extremely communicative about it, clearly outlining the different options, their priority, and their price points.
Plus, their monthly newsletter is so fun! It has recipes, fun facts, and word searches, which shows how much family matters to them.
5. Favorite Date Spot: The Spring House
We got unbelievably lucky this Valentine’s Day when an Open Table reservation became available for 7:30 at the Spring House. It was our first time there (aside from a happy hour hosted by Leadership Winston-Salem).
The menu had changed that very day so we were fortunate enough to sample some of their new dishes, including several new cocktails that were all tasty and delicious; particularly loved by my boyfriend who’s not much of a drinker.
For us, we love the occasion to dress up fancy and the historic atmosphere and level of fine dining offered by Tim Grandinetti and his staff makes Spring House one of our favorite spots.
6. Favorite place to take guests: Old Salem
Growing up, we often ventured to Strawberry Banke Museum, an outdoor history museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, that’s very similar to Old Salem. It features houses, gardens, and more, plus the opportunity for several hands-on learning activities.
It’s why I take my friends and family to Old Salem when they’re in town.
There’s so much history packed into this part of the city and I absolutely adore how the innovation of today’s Winston-Salem marries the charm and quaintness of Old Salem; you can have the best of both worlds and all you have to do is walk down from one end of the street to the other.
7. Favorite Festival: PRIDE
Sitting on the patio of Jeffrey Adams last year, I was able to enjoy a mimosa while watching the annual PRIDE parade make its way down Fourth Street, which was emceed by everyone’s favorite WS/FCS system employee, Brent Campbell.
I cried a handful of times watching the parade floats and their inclusivity. I cried again watching strangers give hugs to individuals who were cast aside from their own family for being part of the LGBTQIA+ community. I cried even more when I realized how beautiful this festival is in terms of uniting people with one another and I will never miss another PRIDE parade if I can help it.
8. Favorite after work hangout: Quiet Pint
In 2012, I wrote one of my college theses on bars and Quiet Pint is now my absolute favorite of all time. The atmosphere isn’t quite that of a dive but that of a place where you can bring the whole family and everyone will leave happy. The menu has a wide variety of options (think hearty food like burgers and mac n cheese), as well as awesome weekly specials that are always fresh and tasty.
All of the wait staff is exceptionally friendly, many of them becoming good friends of mine. When I walk in there, I feel like I’m going to see family.
Also, their edamame speaks for itself so if you haven’t tried it yet, I highly recommend it.
9. Favorite outside spot: Quarry Park
What’s not to love about Quarry Park?
It’s so scenic. Not only can you walk out on the structurally-cool overhang above the beautiful quarry and take in the shimmering water below but you can look out and see the well-known Winston-Salem skyline that we all know and love.
There’s also so much to do here! Pack a picnic and eat on the grass. Explore one of the many trails via walking or biking. The list goes on.
I do encourage visitors to pick up their garbage. Earlier this year during one of my adventures, I was dismayed to see how much trash was left behind from people. We can do better!
10. Favorite thing to do on Saturday morning: Cobblestone Farmers Market
It’s not every day that someone asks to take a picture with me but it did happen at the Cobblestone Farmers Market, thrusting it into position as one of my favorite things to do on Saturday morning — and I thank Samantha Foxx from Mother’s Finest Family Urban Farm for that.
I typically start with a coffee from Moji and then slowly enjoy walking up and the down the aisles of the market, visiting with each vendor and talking about their goods. It gives me the opportunity to support local while also supporting best farming practices — and it provides me the chance to get to know the business owners that help keep Winston-Salem on the map.
Fresh flowers are my go-to and there’s normally not a visit where I don’t leave with goat cheese of some variety.
