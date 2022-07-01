Find your passion, at work and beyond

Have you ever been in a job you either hated or were not passionate about?

This mindset seems commonplace on social media.

In 2021, a record-high 48 million people quit their jobs, according to CNBC’s latest report. Most are seeking out opportunities for better pay, better work atmosphere or better management.

Many are chasing a job they are more passionate about.

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we need to seize each moment and fully enjoy our life. This is especially true of work, where Americans spend most of their time.

After all, no one wants to be miserable 40 or more hours a week.

We also treasure that precious time outside of work where we want to maximize time spent with family, friends, relaxing and doing something we love.

The best way to enjoy your time at work and outside of work is to find your true passion.

Where to Begin

First, the biggest step to finding out what you are passionate about is self-reflection.

Only you know what you love most. Below are a few questions you should ask yourself to dig deeper.

1. When was the last time you felt truly happy, and what were you doing?

2. What things stress you out the most?

3. What do you consider your gifts and talents?

4. Do you feel you have a specific purpose? If so, what do you think that is?

5. What topics and issues do you care deeply about?

Answering these questions will help you narrow down your focus on where to look – and where not to look – for your passion.

Once you have dug deeper into what makes you tick, then it’s time to act!

Now What?

Whether it’s a new job or career, learning a new talent or discovering a new hobby, once you realize what you are passionate about, you likely don’t want to wait any longer to start the new adventure.

But where to begin?

For a new job or career, the first thing you need to do is find out if you need any certifications or education to successfully pursue it.

If yes, start researching the best place to take those classes near you. Luckily, Winston-Salem has plenty of options for professional development. Forsyth Tech alone offers an abundance of business, entrepreneurial and trades classes. There are also plenty of online classes for most fields.

For those seeking hobbies, again research classes to learn more about those ventures. Books are also a great resource for learning about virtually any topic.

To get you started, here’s a list of highly recommended books for discovering yourself and in turn your passions.

Now get out there and begin your new, passionate journey in life.