Finding sanctuary: Artists right at home in former West End church

The Christian Scientists no longer congregate in Winston-Salem’s West End.

The austere church they left behind is now the home of artists Robin and April Brady Mangum, daughter Amelia and pets Walt Whitman, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel mixed breed on the mend, and his three-legged tabby companion Tripod, who is content soaking up the afternoon sun on a window sill.

The “pet parents” and owners of this former house of worship, Mangum and April, pop in and out as their busy schedules permit. Robin is a talented, full-time potter from in and around Asheville with a national following. His multi-talented wife, April, works full time as an occupational therapist and is relatively new to the artist’s life.

The couple officially became “church people” just before Christmas of 2018, when they purchased what local preservationists describe as a small building of “chaste Federal Revival Classicism.”

Built in 1924 on a kite-shaped lot within walking distance of West End’s Grace Court, the building’s pedimented façade and round-arched, keystone lintels exemplify an architectural modesty that continues to draw little attention to itself. For our hopeless romantics Robin and April, the former church was irresistible.

I was invited by my friend LoLo to meet April one sunny afternoon this spring at her studio opposite Grace Court. April was preparing for an upcoming show at Gaia and was selecting pieces she wanted to include. Surrounded by her vibrant and colorful mixed-media creations, I asked if she and her husband would consider having their home profiled for the magazine.

When we were done in the studio, April invited us to walk over to the house, where an exuberant entrance hall of hot pink and patterned wallpaper had me at a “Hello!” if not at an amusing “Hallelujah!”

I met Robin a few days later, purely by accident, when he walked into Joymongers’ Barrel Hall, where I was sharing a beer and a burger with LoLo. She flagged Robin down and asked if he would like to join us. Robin procured his pint, sat down at our table and proceeded to regale us with the back stories that led April and him to the steps of the First Church of Christ, Scientist.

I learned that the couple began looking into adding a second bedroom for Amelia, now 16, shortly after they purchased the church building in the historic neighborhood of West End.

The process of what architects commonly call “adaptive reuse,” no matter how small, had its obstacles.

“They told us we couldn’t add a second bedroom,” Robin says. “The hell we can’t.”

The couple invited their carpenter and his wife from Sparta to move down to Winston-Salem to live in the church for three months while the second bedroom and other odds and ends were completed. Later that summer, the family moved in.

Today, the sanctuary is a space suffused with golden light streaming through large marbleized 15-over-15 stained glass windows.

It’s a living room bright and airy, boasting a real cathedral ceiling and teeming with works of art collected over a lifetime. That collection not surprisingly includes works by the resident artists, too, complemented with April’s one-of-a-kind handmade lamp shades and furniture in curated fabrics she loves to collect.

Covering the floors are hand-tufted wool rugs from Sparta’s New River Artisans, a popular rug maker working out of an old school where April’s father once served as principal.

“Living an artful life isn’t what we set out to do,” says April, whose handiwork gives each and every space in the house its own je ne sais quoi, which taken together make for some dramatic living quarters.

The couple’s newest project is building a studio and salon gallery in Sparta, just off the Blue Ridge Parkway, which will include a 3 acre sculptural garden that guests can walk through. Once it’s completed, the couple plans to work side-by-side creating ceramic art and paintings and cross-pollinating their works with collaborative sculptures and “who knows what else” says an excited April.

If you’d like to know more about the Mangum’s journey to the mountaintop, can visit them online at Mangumart.net.