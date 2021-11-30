Flavorful Family Eggnog Tradition Unites Generations

Next thing we knew, she turned that huge bottle upside down and squeezed hard, a heavy flow of unmeasured booze interlacing the mixture.

So much for the recipe that year.

I’m convinced the three ounces of rum don’t do a thing. One time, I tasted as I went, demonstrating the truth of my claim. But no one ever lets me get away with leaving it out.

My sister, who lives out of state, isn’t around to pour liberal quantities of liquor into the ’nog anymore, so I usually do it, filling bourbon whiskey to the top of a scissored-off whipping cream container two or three times — however many times the recipe tells me to. I always have to check since I’m a couple drinks in by this point. (We all are.)

I sat out the eggnog-making tradition last year because of COVID, but my parents and grandparents, only one block away from each other, soldiered on, my parents lugging home their designated jar of foamy goodness.

Earlier this year, Nan joined Great Uncle Joe in the family plot, so I’m not sure if we’ll feel up to carrying on the tradition this December.

But more than likely, with the cool weather reminding us of years past, we won’t be able to say no to a creamy, boozy cup of Dead Man’s Eggnog.