Flavorful Family Eggnog Tradition Unites Generations

In a corner of the kitchen, my grandfather, Daddy Bill, separates egg yolks and whites into two glass bowls, which will be whipped individually with mixers. I’ve asked Mom before why we do this since the egg whites don’t have to develop peaks, and we don’t mix long enough for them to become very stiff.
“I don’t know,” she says. “It’s just what the recipe calls for.”
The recipe, handwritten in pencil on a piece of lined legal-pad paper, was handed over to us in the ’80s by a family friend.
We needed a simple recipe that any ol’ Joe could make — not my Great Uncle Joe, a professional pastry chef who would whisk the egg whites by hand over low heat for hours. His patience in cooking was passed down to none of us.
The recipe has crinkled brown spots from copious amounts of bottom-shelf bourbon added in one of the last steps, and in case it ever becomes too difficult to read, my grandfather typed it into an Excel spreadsheet. (A retired accountant, he never uses Word.)
Meanwhile, Nan adds sugar to one of the bowls, my dad holds the hand mixer to the egg whites, and Mom and I fuss with opening milk cartons.
I get out a measuring cup.
“What’s that for?” Daddy Bill leaves the stand mixer briefly unattended to gesture at a pint of whipping cream. “Just cut the top off. We’ll use that to measure.”
Right, right. I knew I forgot one of the steps — because it’s not written in the recipe.
Three decades ago, the big pot of yolks, whites, cream, milk, and sugar was set on a low stool in the middle of my great-grandmother’s kitchen.
Someone handed my adorable little sister the plastic bottle of bourbon so she could pour some into the pot, indulging a cute kid’s desire to participate.
Next thing we knew, she turned that huge bottle upside down and squeezed hard, a heavy flow of unmeasured booze interlacing the mixture.
So much for the recipe that year.
I’m convinced the three ounces of rum don’t do a thing. One time, I tasted as I went, demonstrating the truth of my claim. But no one ever lets me get away with leaving it out.
My sister, who lives out of state, isn’t around to pour liberal quantities of liquor into the ’nog anymore, so I usually do it, filling bourbon whiskey to the top of a scissored-off whipping cream container two or three times — however many times the recipe tells me to. I always have to check since I’m a couple drinks in by this point. (We all are.)
I sat out the eggnog-making tradition last year because of COVID, but my parents and grandparents, only one block away from each other, soldiered on, my parents lugging home their designated jar of foamy goodness.
Earlier this year, Nan joined Great Uncle Joe in the family plot, so I’m not sure if we’ll feel up to carrying on the tradition this December.
But more than likely, with the cool weather reminding us of years past, we won’t be able to say no to a creamy, boozy cup of Dead Man’s Eggnog.