Chef Josh Trusler delivers his passion straight to your door

“Japanese cooking, with its fresh ingredients and rich traditions, is definitely something we try to emulate at Bootleg,” Trusler says.

Before the business was Bootleg, it went by the Japanese name “Shokunin,” meaning “master of craft,” Trusler says. “Essentially it means someone who strives to do the same thing every day with the intention of getting better every day. Just like Jiro, I want to be in my 90s and still trying to do better.”

Riding on the success of his popups and inspiration from Jiro, Trusler and Montalto were ready to make their dreams of running their own business a reality.

“For a while, we cooked out of the kitchen space at Sander’s Ridge Winery, and eventually moved into a factory outside of Pilot Mountain that Nickel Pickles uses,” he says. The space is 10 miles from downtown Winston-Salem and along NC 67 near Boonville.

“The COVID-19 shutdown really inspired our contactless delivery business model,” Trusler says. “Our team prepares things 95% of the way, so really all you have to do when it hits your door is heat it up.”