Leaders at locally-owned, independent restaurants talk about how their businesses are coping with COVID-19.

You can’t look anywhere without seeing devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The restaurant industry has been hit particularly hard, and locally-owned, independent restaurants are bearing the brunt of it. They’re owned by
friends and neighbors — some of the world’s most charitable folks who graciously support good causes and give generously of time, talent, and substance. Their good food and warm hospitality is an indispensable part of life in our City of Arts and Innovation.
The virus caught Chef Stephanie Tyson of Sweet Potatoes at home recovering from two knee replacements. Alan Miller at Wine Merchants and Vin205 had just announced a bold new venture — a butcher shop, wine shop, and a restaurant at another location. COVID-19 has wreaked havoc with those plans.
Mozelle’s owner, Jennifer Smith, had purchased adjacent property and had plans for an extension of her popular dining spot. Instead, she and Executive Chef Jay Pierce had to pivot to survival mode. Chefs and owners Will Kingery and Freddy Lee had scores of employees to worry about and four restaurants each with concepts ranging from seafood to Brazilian to Italian to Southern bistro that they had to try to keep afloat. One has been shuttered and the others are holding stable.
Let’s sit down with a few of them — a cup of coffee or a glass of sweet tea in hand — and ask them to share some of their experiences from the past few long months. No two stories are alike.
Alan Miller | Wine Merchant & Vin205 Bistro
Winston-Salem Monthly: What was your first thought when you learned that restaurants would be closed because of COVID-19?
Alan Miller: “How are we going to keep on feeding people? How can we keep on supporting our local farmers and how can we protect our employees’ jobs?”
WSM: What was the best decision you made?
AM: “We had to pivot really fast. We found out, after just a couple of days, that our food wouldn’t translate into takeout. We’d already been offering ‘take and bake’ for several months and we knew the drill, so that seemed to be the best way forward.”
WSM: What was the hardest decision you had to make?
AM: “That was probably deciding to the close the doors and say goodbye to Vin205 Bistro. But turning our restaurant area into a farm-to-table grocery — quality local products and special things we like to eat — was a good move.”
WSM: What was your worst day?
AM: “The day we had to lay off employees. We were able to keep our chef and sous chef, who prepare our extensive list of take and bake items, and the Wine Merchant shop staff.”
WSM: You have exciting plans for the future, don’t you?
AM: “Yes, before COVID-19 completely dominated things, we had plans for a butcher shop (Cleave and Cork) and specialty foods store in a building on Broad Street, as well as a restaurant. With the culinary world in turmoil, we’ve put the restaurant on hold, but we’re proceeding with Cleave and Cork. We’ll relocate everything here on Stratford, including Wine Merchant, when construction is completed.”
Chef Freddy Lee| Bernardin’s Fine Dining, Bleu Restaurant & Bar, Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse, and Cibo Trattoria
Winston-Salem Monthly: What were your first thoughts when you learned that restaurants would have to close?
Freddy Lee: “Mortgages, staff, and wasted inventory. Many restaurants lost thousands of dollars in meat and produce. It’s a factor that people outside the industry wouldn’t usually think about.”
WSM: You have four restaurants in Winston-Salem. How did you deal with the differences in their demographics?
FL: “Three of them — Bernardin’s, Cowboy Steakhouse, and Cibo — didn’t have menus that worked well for takeout. So we closed them and promoted takeout at Bleu. We started indoor dinner service in the other three when we were permitted to operate at 50 percent seating capacity.”
WSM: Did you do anything differently when you reopened?
FL: “Of course we put in place all the COVID-19 protocols and then went the extra mile to help ensure safety. We reduced hours and trimmed menus, eliminating less popular items. Dining habits have changed and we have to adjust to that.”
WSM: What did you do with the down time?
FL: “We did a lot of little things we had put on the back burner: painting, deep cleaning, minor repairs, freshened things up, and, in spite of stress, got more quality time with family. I’m going to work on that after COVID-19 becomes history and set some new priorities.”
WSM: What is something you’ve learned from the COVID-19 experience?
FL: “Staffing back up has been difficult for everyone. It’s complicated [for a] lot of reasons. We lost about 20 percent of our people, so we’ve learned to be more efficient and stay on top of things better.”
Chef Jay Pierce | Mozelle’s
Winston-Salem Monthly: What was your first reaction when you learned that restaurants would be closed?
Jay Pierce: “We figured it was a passing thing and that we’d probably be back to normal by Memorial Day.”
WSM: What was the best decision you made?
JP: “We immediately thought about post-covid and we wanted to stay relevant and visible, so we never closed. We immediately geared up for takeout and even had staff take meals home and report back so we could determine what travelled best. Eventually, we started bi-weekly, prepped, special-menu dinners that have been very popular.”
WSM: Anything that didn’t work?
JP: “We tried ready-to-eat takeout family meals — meals for four — but they just didn’t fly. So we created a new, pared-down menu that rolled together popular lunch and dinner items. It worked.”
WSM: What did you do with your down time?
JP: “We really didn’t have any. We were finally getting exhausted, so we decided to close Mondays, which turned out to be a lifesaver; pretty sure that will continue after
COVID-19. We experimented with new compensation systems that have resulted in a $15 minimum wage for the back of the house.”
WSM: You had only one restaurant to worry about. Was that an advantage?
JP: “Definitely. We have a small leadership team so we could make decisions quickly and pivot when necessary. The disadvantage is that everyone is family and that made it painful when we had to lay off staff.”
WSM: Are there any ways that the Mozelle’s experience is unique?
JP: “We are small and have limited indoor seating under COVID-19 protocols but we are blessed with 10 to 12 tables for sidewalk dining, which is what everyone is requesting. We’re hoping for mild weather and already have installed heaters at each table.”
Chef Stephanie Tyson | Sweet Potatoes and Miss Ora’s Kitchen
Winston-Salem Monthly: You were at home recovering from knee replacement surgery when you heard that restaurants were ordered closed. What was your reaction?
Stephanie Tyson: “I was in shock. We didn’t know what to do. But we knew we weren’t prepared to switch to carryout.”
WSM: Hindsight is 20/20. Is there something you’d do differently?
ST: “Yes. We wouldn’t have closed Sweet Potatoes completely. We should have switched immediately to carryout. One consideration was that I was at home in recovery and Vivian was fearful of bringing the virus home to me. We closed Sweet Potatoes totally for six weeks and Miss Ora’s has been closed for months.”
WSM: What did you do with inventory? That’s a hit restaurants took that most people don’t think about.
ST: “We had staff bring bags and coolers and we divided everything perishable between them.”
WSM: What was the best decision you made as things began to play out?
ST: “I was at home with time on my hands so I worked on a new menu. We shortened it and went to throw-aways. In this new world, you have to be flexible. We rolled Miss Ora’s menu in with Sweet Potatoes, picking and choosing from the most popular items, and taking into consideration what worked best for carryout.”
WSM: What is the future of Miss Ora’s?
ST: “Miss Ora’s is so small and tight that under COVID-19 protocols, it’s about impossible to operate safely. We decided fairly early to keep it closed until at least the first of 2021. The good news is that Miss Ora’s chicken is on our combined new menu at Sweet Potatoes.”
WSM: How about staff?
ST: “That’s been a tough one for everyone. We had some staff that were eager to come back when we reopened, and we tried to work it out with shorter hours and shifts so it was possible for them to do so. We are really thankful for those people.”
Chef Will Kingery | Willow’s Bistro and King’s Crab Shack
Winston-Salem Monthly: What was your first thought when you learned that all restaurants would be closed?
Will Kingery: “I thought, ‘This will be temporary. We have money saved and we can tighten up and ride this thing out.’ But our reserves got eaten up pretty quick.”
WSM: How do you think your experience has been different from others in the restaurant community?
WK: “We had four restaurants with different customer bases. There was no one-size-fits-all solution. I really envied friends who had just one.”
WSM: What was the best decision you made?
WK: “We had struggled with Silo [Bistro & Bar] at Reynolda [Village]. It was highly dependent upon Wake Forest-driven traffic and good weather for patio dining. The lease was up, so we hung up the towel. It had what you have called a ‘pre-existing condition.’”
WSM: What was the worst decision you made?
WK: “We tried to make it with just takeout even though our menu didn’t travel well. On top of that, we didn’t market takeout aggressively.”
WSM: What was the hardest decision you had to make?
WK: “Telling 100 people who were like family that they no longer had jobs and would have to apply for unemployment benefits. That was personally devastating.”
WSM: What have you learned that will serve you well in the future?
WK: “We saw how to tighten up operations and, as co-owners, to be more on-site and hands on.”
WSM: Do you have any regrets?
WK: “Yes. I beat myself up for a while and took the COVID-19 thing very personally; like I was somehow to blame for the dire situation the businesses I had worked so hard to develop were in. Once I got over that, it was easier to be more optimistic, cope day-by-day, and move forward.”
