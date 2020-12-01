Leaders at locally-owned, independent restaurants talk about how their businesses are coping with COVID-19.

WSM: What did you do with inventory? That’s a hit restaurants took that most people don’t think about.

ST: “We had staff bring bags and coolers and we divided everything perishable between them.”

WSM: What was the best decision you made as things began to play out?

ST: “I was at home with time on my hands so I worked on a new menu. We shortened it and went to throw-aways. In this new world, you have to be flexible. We rolled Miss Ora’s menu in with Sweet Potatoes, picking and choosing from the most popular items, and taking into consideration what worked best for carryout.”

WSM: What is the future of Miss Ora’s?

ST: “Miss Ora’s is so small and tight that under COVID-19 protocols, it’s about impossible to operate safely. We decided fairly early to keep it closed until at least the first of 2021. The good news is that Miss Ora’s chicken is on our combined new menu at Sweet Potatoes.”

WSM: How about staff?