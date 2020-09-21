The Dish: September 2020

Cibo Trattoria opens in former Trade Street Diner location.
Local restaurateur Freddy Lee saw an opportunity in the former Trade Street Diner location, and when Paul’s Fine Dining closed their doors in July, Lee seized on that opportunity. Now, Cibo Trattoria is a family reunion of sorts for several of Paul’s former staff members, as well as some of the menu items. There are 10 pasta dishes and several of Paul’s popular dishes, including the veal piccata, manicotti, and minestrone. Also gone are the a la carte options as much of the sides have been incorporated into entrees. cibotrattoriaws.com
Small bites:
• Jim and Dana Moody have made the difficult decision to close West End Coffeehouse, citing a loss of business due to the closure of Salem Parkway for construction and COVID-19. The restaurant closed at the end of the August.
• East Bend had its first-ever farmers market last month, and now, the East Bend Farmers Market will be a regular event every Saturday outside O’Henry’s restaurant from 8 a.m. to noon.
• Popular Mocksville eatery, Ketchie Creek Bakery, has expanded to Clemmons. They are located at 6344 Clemmons Point Drive. ketchiecreekbakery.com
• A third First Watch location opened in the Triad with the chain’s first-ever bar menu. The new spot is located in Clemmons at 6281 Towncenter Drive. firstwatch.com
• B.L.L. Rotisserie has finally decided to reopen their doors, much to the delight of the community. rotisseriefactory.com/wp/
• Everyone’s favorite Moravian cookies are now being produced again and are available online through Old Salem. oldsalem.org/