To Paris With Love: Lavender and Honey's brick-and-mortar location is reminiscent of a French cafe.

Naomi Gingerich and her daughter, Natalie, opened the doors to Lavender and Honey Kitchen on Dec. 4, 2020 while the pandemic was still raging.

But the bakery has done more than survive — it’s thrived against the odds. Gingerich credits their success to a loyal community following cultivated after the two began their business at Cobblestone Farmers’ Market in 2017.

The customers just stayed with them.

“The pandemic has been good to us,” says Gingerich. “Our business has tripled during this time and we can hardly keep up with demand. It’s been a blessing to work with my daughter; our different business strengths complement each other. At the end of the day though, we are all family at Lavender and Honey Kitchen.”

The bakery is astonishing for many reasons and it ratchets up the perception of what a bakery is — a place to gather over coffee and baked goods, and takes the concept to a higher level.

A short history lesson from Gingerich reveals a Mennonite heritage, which revered cinnamon rolls and honey (her dairy farmer father had honey at every meal and lived to be 100), and lavender reminiscent of French lavender fields, a country that the two women love (Natalie lived in Paris for a time).