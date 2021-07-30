For 3AM Music Club, deadlines drive songwriters' creativity

Sometimes the muse strikes at just the right moment and leads an artist to create a masterwork.
But, more often, artists have trouble “unlocking the door” for the muse — as Winston-Salem songwriter Doug Davis puts it — and that’s if the muse even shows up at all.
“You have to create an environment for the muse to thrive,” he says. “So, I’m a big believer in a sense of discipline.”
And, one way he’s been instilling discipline, is by giving his fellow songwriters a deadline.
Davis is founder of the Monday Morning 3AM Music Club. Musicians who take part are given an assignment every Monday, and have until 3 a.m. the following Monday to write and record a song based on that assignment.
Recently, artists have been asked to write a summer anthem, a song based on a news headline, and something unlike anything they’ve done before. In the past they’ve been assigned certain genres or topics, and in one case, were told to write a James Bond theme.
The finished songs are posted each week to the club’s Bandcamp and Facebook pages.
“I have always been a slow-simmer kind of writer, percolating on ideas and slowly letting a song bubble up over time,” Greensboro songwriter Emily Stewart says. “With a deadline, it really kind of gives me the mental boost to focus, gives me the adrenaline to get something done quickly.”
Davis started the project in 2014 and got the idea from a similar group led by Texas songwriter Bob Schneider.
The club organizes its assignments in rounds, which usually run 11 weeks each (over the past seven years, the club has hosted 32 rounds).
A musician who fails to meet a deadline is out for the rest of that round.
Sometimes Davis makes the assignments himself, but typically, participating artists, based on alphabetical order, take turns at assigning.
“There are all sorts of different things we’ve done,” he says. “Whether it’s writing in a particular style, or maybe something that’s reminiscent of another song writer. We’re trying to get songwriters out of the rut, out of the path they typically follow, to try something different.”
No collaborations are allowed, and the finished pieces must be actual songs with “words, chords, melodies,” so instrumentals aren’t allowed either.
Some of the songs are slickly produced, others are simply recorded on a cell phone with few flourishes.
About 40 or 50 writers have cycled through the group over the years, Davis says. Eight writers took part in the project’s last round, which began in May. Fifteen took part in the previous round.
Davis says he tries to keep the group small in order to encourage camaraderie.
“I want to make sure everybody is listening to what everybody else is doing,” he says. “Some writers go and come back. But it’s a community, and people thrive on that. We have a lot of social media interaction, and people are very encouraging.”
Patrick Ferguson, singer for Winston-Salem band Vel Indica, says the group has kept him from getting stale in his songwriting and has helped him develop some good ideas.
“It forces me to think and write,” he says. “I want to get the job done each week... I try not to rush the songs when I’m writing them, but I try to mix them up with my style. I’ve thrown out rap songs before. I’ve done reggae. I’ve had fun with it. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. I’m working from home, so a lot of times, I can write a song when it’s slow at work. This year has actually made me a little more productive.”
For many artists, Davis says, one of the big benefits of taking part in the project has been that it helped them get over “the fear of sucking.”
“It’s really important to be able to get to a point where you can say, ‘This is it, this is done, I may change it later, but it’s done for now. It may not be good, but I’m OK with that,’” he says.
“If you have a song to write and record every week, you may not always have time to worry about whether you did something good,” Davis says. “You let the work get done, and come back and do a second draft later. But, don’t be afraid of doing something bad. If you’re afraid of doing something bad, you may never accomplish anything.”
Still, he feels some artists have written some of their best material through the club.
“The better songs stick around and end up being used on albums or in different projects,” he says. “But it is a lot of fun when an assignment gets you out of your usual thing.”