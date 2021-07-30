For 3AM Music Club, deadlines drive songwriters' creativity

Davis says he tries to keep the group small in order to encourage camaraderie.

“I want to make sure everybody is listening to what everybody else is doing,” he says. “Some writers go and come back. But it’s a community, and people thrive on that. We have a lot of social media interaction, and people are very encouraging.”

Patrick Ferguson, singer for Winston-Salem band Vel Indica, says the group has kept him from getting stale in his songwriting and has helped him develop some good ideas.

“It forces me to think and write,” he says. “I want to get the job done each week... I try not to rush the songs when I’m writing them, but I try to mix them up with my style. I’ve thrown out rap songs before. I’ve done reggae. I’ve had fun with it. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. I’m working from home, so a lot of times, I can write a song when it’s slow at work. This year has actually made me a little more productive.”

For many artists, Davis says, one of the big benefits of taking part in the project has been that it helped them get over “the fear of sucking.”