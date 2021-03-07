 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
For National Women's History Month, we asked local females to share their successes, failures, and best bits of advice.
0 comments

For National Women's History Month, we asked local females to share their successes, failures, and best bits of advice.

  • 0
Shattering1

As part of our feature on National Women's History Month, we caught up with several Winston-Salem role models including, from left to right, Rachel Hoeing, Katie Moosbrugger, Nikita Wallace, Phyllis Caldwell-George, Kathy Cissna, and Jessica Aveyard. 

 Hannah Norris Photo

Since 1995, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation declaring March as National Women’s History Month.

It has a new meaning this year now that Vice President Kamala Harris will be serving alongside President Joe Biden, the first time in history there’s been such a high-ranking female in office.

Vice President Harris’ election is a major accomplishment considering the many hurdles women face compared to men: the gender pay gap, sexual harassment, and the uneven amount of employment opportunities are just a few to get the list started.

Each year, the National Women’s History Alliance announces a theme and after the tumultuous election season drama from last year, it’s fitting: “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced.”

At a more local level but with just as much inspiration as Vice President Harris, female leaders, business owners, brand ambassadors, and more are taking a stand and inspiring each other.

For National Women’s History Month, we provided a platform for their stories.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News