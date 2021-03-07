For National Women's History Month, we asked local females to share their successes, failures, and best bits of advice.

Since 1995, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation declaring March as National Women’s History Month.

It has a new meaning this year now that Vice President Kamala Harris will be serving alongside President Joe Biden, the first time in history there’s been such a high-ranking female in office.

Vice President Harris’ election is a major accomplishment considering the many hurdles women face compared to men: the gender pay gap, sexual harassment, and the uneven amount of employment opportunities are just a few to get the list started.

Each year, the National Women’s History Alliance announces a theme and after the tumultuous election season drama from last year, it’s fitting: “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced.”

At a more local level but with just as much inspiration as Vice President Harris, female leaders, business owners, brand ambassadors, and more are taking a stand and inspiring each other.

For National Women’s History Month, we provided a platform for their stories.

Expanding employment for women. Jessica Aveyard is what one may call a creative omnivore. Growing up in Dayton, Ohio, she tr…

Making motherhood easier. If you are a parent in the Triad, then it’s likely you’ve heard of the online, local resourc…

Creating platforms for others. Nikita Wallace views clothing as more than something to be worn.

+2 Building generational wealth. As cheesy as it may sound, Phyllis Caldwell-George really does help make dreams a reality, e…