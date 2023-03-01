When Mona King and her family moved to Winston-Salem more than 30 years ago, she had no idea that her private art ambitions would contribute to the city’s public life.

But the unveiling last year of her rugged, symbolic sculpture – called “Resilience – Still I Rise” – at the corner of Spruce and Fourth streets downtown, was a milestone for the artist whose early work included a giant pointillist image of a Quarter Pounder with Cheese. And a career that began with commercial graphic design has evolved into a business that allows her to express her most creative ambitions while working in a phase of life when many people would be retired.

The steel beams and stylized metal vines of the art installation that adorns the Fourth Street sidewalk are designed to highlight Winston-Salem’s evolution from a textile and tobacco town to a town that thrives on science, education, business and the arts.

It’s also a metaphor for how King moved from being a part of corporate America to using her art to enhance life in that environment.

After years spent in big business, nothing gives King more pleasure than to create her art for people who might need that extra touch of inspiration in their day-to-day working lives.

She’s built a small business called Mona & Associates Design in her striking brick home on a quiet street in Winston-Salem. There, she manages commissions for businesses and nonprofits, then creates the art they’ll use to inspire workers and clients and bring natural beauty inside their buildings.

She uses such natural elements as moss, wood, leaves and stones to create colorful, textured slices of nature inside spaces that might otherwise be oppressive, institutional offices or clinics.

After years in corporate settings, King wanted to work in “nature, fine arts and actually creating environments that people feel good in. And I've worked, like I said, in lots of environments in corporate America, some great some not so great. Creative people really need to have a place that inspires them. It needs to be full of light, it needs to have access to nature, it needs to be something that helps them deep think.

“And I've worked in basements with cinder blocks. That's not really conducive to being creative.”

Despite a long detour into the corporate world – in graphic design for Sara Lee, among other things – King has always been grounded in the arts.

She earned an undergraduate degree in fine arts at Indiana University. That’s where, for a college art project, King challenged herself to paint a quarter pound cheeseburger in thousands of little dots – a style known as pointillism. The super-sized McDonald’s icon is mounted on one of her walls today.

“We were challenged to find a magazine picture that would inspire us to finish it,” she says, “and this was done with dots, so this is pointillism.”

“I did it in a dorm hallway and people would just stop by and stare at me for hours,” she says with a gleeful chuckle. “But I finished it and left it at my parents’ house, and when they passed I brought it home.”

A native of Gary, Indiana, near Chicago, King lived by Lake Michigan, and the chance to get outside and enjoy nature was something her large family regularly enjoyed.

“I’m from a family of eight kids, so it was probably for my parents’ sanity,” she says. “When I moved here, I loved the area. It was beautiful. I remember driving down Peace Haven Road, and all the trees and the azaleas were blooming. I had never seen that it my life.”

“It was just like driving through this bouquet. We loved it.”

She wound up in Winston-Salem in part because of an early interest in computer graphics and her fine-art training in screen printing.

That led to a specialty in T-Shirts and, “one of the sales reps actually recommended me to Sara Lee, and they recruited me to come here.” She worked in all phases of Sara Lee’s graphic-shirts production, including overseeing much of the screen printing.

“I knew more about screen printing than most people at that time,” King says.

After moving to the Triad, King still believed her career would take her beyond the corporate world. So she searched for a graduate-degree program that would combine her love of interior design and architecture. UNC Greensboro had the perfect program – Interior Architecture – and she signed up.

“I still returned to fine arts once I left corporate America,” King says. “So my business now is Mona & Associates Design, and I focused on interior architecture, creative consulting and the Living Aura, which is a product and service.”

King decided to focus on a particular niche business, specializing in “biophilic” design, which uses natural elements for interior design.

On her walls are examples of what King can do on a small or large scale for clients. Mosses in a spectrum of colors may be used to create a spiral punctuated with small wood elements or stones. She usually sketches out her designs in advance and then carefully assembles the 3-D textures with glue on a canvas backing.

The mosses, grown sustainably so they’re not robbed from natural areas, come from specialty companies in Europe that produce the rare puffs of plant material.

King is proud of bringing a bright natural touch to the otherwise windowless interior of Wake Forest University’s Wellbeing Center.

“Wake Forest actually contacted me and said ‘We want a living wall of some sort in our wellness center,’” King says.

It was her first commercial installation – a natural wall that required no maintenance, no watering, just a touch of beauty that brings the outside indoors.

“I recommended doing moss panels,” she says.

Her work can be large, but she also takes small commissions. So many of her pieces resemble overhead topography that one client asked her to create a work that would represent an aerial view of the owner’s property with moss standing in for trees.

King has become more widely known as she has produced art exhibitions, including at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem and at the gallery at Revolution Mill in Greensboro.

King believes art exists to promote a sense of wellness for all who view it, own it and work near it.

Her downtown public art has helped her come full circle from the days when she created a pointillist hamburger for fellow college students, but in a way that can reach thousands of people who pass by every day.

“As you can see, it has leaves, and it’s nature inspired,” she says with modest pride.