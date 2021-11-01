Students Al Parris and Henry Randall’s pirate radio station was barely powerful enough to be heard in the women’s dormitory next door.

The two had set up a five-watt transmitter inside the room they rented from the librarian at what was known as Wake Forest College in 1946.

They had no broadcast license. They had little equipment. But, they did have a program, “Deaconlight Serenade,” with the tagline of “Music for Romancing,” that garnered them following on campus.

WFDD 88.5 FM, as the station eventually came to be known, celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, and today covers 32 counties in central and western North Carolina, hosts annual radio camps for students and is looking to forge a path in an increasingly diverse and digital media landscape.

The station recently received a grant to cover COVID 19 in the Hispanic community. Through an educational initiative, it is helping high school students produce a series on youth mental health. And reporters have had to rethink how they do their jobs during the pandemic.

“Our mission is to inform, connect, educate and inspire,” Molly Davis, the station’s assistant general manager says. “And, it’s also to be the most trusted source of news and information. A thriving public radio station is vital to an informed citizenry, to a connected community and to our democracy.”

Low-wattage beginnings

WFDD still maintains its offices on the campus of Wake Forest University, though the station is no longer run by students. Rather it has 19 full time employees.

These days, the station carries programming from National Public Radio, along with locally-produced content like “The Martha Bassett Show,” a music program, and “On the Margins,” a documentary about housing in the Triad.

During its early days, the station broadcast a mix of music, sports and campus news, along with services at Wake Forest Baptist Church.

Davis recalls hearing a piece of archival audio from the 1950s about students petitioning school administrators to allow supervised dancing at the college.

In 1948, two years after Parris and Randall started their operation, the broadcaster got its FCC license with $200 raised by students, upgraded to about 50 watts and broadcast for five hours a day.

It initially adopted the call letters WAKE, but another station was already using those, so it began using WFDD, which stands for Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Jack Thomas, who worked there from 1949 to 1952, says the station broadcast its signal from a wire strung up alongside the power lines in the area around Wake Forest.

“We had about three or four students, who were on the air and a staff in the office who were volunteers, like people who raised money by selling ads,” he says.

“We had almost no budget. In the studio, there was a table, a few chairs and a microphone. In the control room, there were a couple of turntables, and in the anteroom, we had a whole bunch of records,” Thomas says. “I had visions of becoming a radio missionary in Quito, Ecuador, where they had a shortwave station that I was able to pick up at night. That never did materialize, though.”

He would go on the road occasionally to broadcast the school’s away games.

“We went up to Rocky Mount one night, for a baseball game,” he says. “And that night someone sneaked in and pulled out the power plug underneath the studio, and we didn’t discover we were off the air for a long time. It was the era of college pranks.”

In 1956, the university relocated from the town of Wake Forest to Winston-Salem, and with it came the radio station. In 1961, an antenna was set up atop Reynolda Hall, and over the next decade it would receive funding from local companies such as R.J. Reynolds and Hanes.

When Ken Johnson began working at WFDD in the mid-1960s, the station was on the air only from about 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Monday through Friday, and on Sunday mornings for campus church services.

“We did a lot of talk programs, some music, a show called ‘Evening Concert,’ which was pre-recorded classical music,” said Johnson who served as student station manager during his junior and senior years. “We got programs from the University of Michigan and UNC-Chapel Hill. And we were on only during the school year. During the summer, the station went dark.”

“Deaconlight Serenade,” which ran from 1946 until 1981, was the station’s signature program at the time.

“That ran from 11 p.m. to 1 in the morning,” Johnson says. “It was not rock ‘n’ roll. In those days the big rocker was WTOB. But, ‘Deaconlight’ was what you would call standards, less frenetic popular music of that era. That was really an aspirational program for an awful lot of the announcers back then.”

Under the tutelage of faculty adviser and Wake Forest speech professor Julian Burroughs, the station sought to expand its reach and broadcast schedule. He began discussions with a group of classical music aficionados in the area who were trying to get more classical music on the airwaves.

At around the same time, another local radio station offered the use of a transmitter and tower on Miller Street, about where Whole Foods Market sits today. A power increase came in 1967, and the station began broadcasting year round, with a focus on locally produced and syndicated classical programs.

In April 1971, the station became one of NPR’s founding affiliates.

An evolving mission

Paul Brown came to work at WFDD in February 1987, as a production manager. His job included recording classical music in the field for a concert program and producing cultural and arts features.

The station was beginning to focus more and more on news, though, and moving away from the music and entertainment programs that had been mainstays during the station’s first few decades.

With that change in direction, Brown became the station’s first news director.

“It was a big decision for the station, because WFDD was what we would call nowadays a ‘combo station,’” he says. “It featured classical music during the day, and it was the oldest NPR-member station in North Carolina. And it also served audiences with jazz and some folk music. But, it was becoming clearer and clearer that mid-sized market public radio stations would have a hard time surviving as primarily classical music stations.”

With the backing of the station manager, Brown began filing stories to be aired nationally on NPR, as well as longer features on political and social issues in the region. Some additional staff reporters were hired.

“We adopted a philosophy of community service, and a focus on major issues in North Carolina and nearby Virginia that we had the resources to cover,” he says. “We didn’t have a lot of resources, but we felt if we could find good and interesting stories and universalize them, so that people throughout the listening area understood what the overriding issue was in a story, even if it didn’t concern their specific home community, we would have success. And, I think we did. It was a very good beginning to the news operation.”

Brown later went on to work at NPR headquarters in Washington and returned to WFDD for a few years to host the music show, “Across the Blue Ridge.”

Some listeners objected to the scaling back of classical programming, though the station does play several hours of classical music every night from syndicated program “Classical 24,” and offers a streaming classical music channel, available through its website.

A public service

In a class at Reynolds High School, students are learning to tell stories about the issues impacting their lives. At the moment, they’re gathering data and conducting surveys for a series on the state of youth mental health in the area.

“Then, they’ll start pitching story ideas,” says Gabriel Maisonnave, education program manager for WFDD. “And we’ll end up with an event where we can listen to these stories and have an expert that can give us a bit more context.”

The class is part of a program called Hive, an effort by WFDD to teach people about audio storytelling. Students receive credit for taking part. About 20 are enrolled in Maisonnave’s class.

“When you listen to these types of stories, you’re actually hearing the voices of the people most affected by whatever issue they’re talking about,” he says.

“The students are at the center of the story. They’re not only reporting the stories, but they’re also characters in the stories, because these are experiences they’re living every day. And radio is an intimate medium. You’re talking to 100,000 people, but also to the one person listening in their car. And there’s a connection between you and that person.”

Hive (which gets its name from the idea of various people and programs working together toward a common goal, like in a hive), is one of several initiatives WFDD has taken to broaden its outreach.

The station has also obtained a grant from Report for America — a non-profit organization which puts journalists in local newsrooms to cover issues of importance that might not be garnering much attention — and has assigned a bilingual reporter to cover the pandemic’s effects on the Hispanic community.

“It’s a community that’s been disproportionately affected by COVID, and its fallout,” Davis says. “And so it’s a big issue for us to make sure we’re appropriately reporting on that... Eileen Rodriguez has been putting out some incredible reporting on this topic. And all this reporting we share, and it’s shared by (regional Spanish-language newspaper) La Noticia.”

Davis says the station is applying for another Report for America grant to cover race and education.

Covering such a large and diverse area, Davis’ big concern is trying to get “boots on the ground.” The station has encouraged listeners to submit questions and story ideas through its “Carolina Curious” series.

“That’s a listener-driven reporting project,” Davis says. “We had a recent question that came up where somebody was asking about a very traditional southern dessert, chess pie, and where did it get its name. Everybody loved that story. But sometimes we’ll get more serious questions, about, say, housing issues. We’re always looking for that, and that’s a way the community can really help us, make sure we’re covering the topics that really matter to our communities.”

And in an increasingly polarized media environment, Davis tries to emphasize that “public radio is for everyone.”

“We are a public service,” she says. “And we are mission-driven. And that’s all anybody on our team wants to do, is fulfill that mission and honor our commitment to this community.”