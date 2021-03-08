From the archives: A look at local female achievements in history.

Women have always had an ally in President Jimmy Carter.

After all, he was the first to declare a proclamation geared toward women’s rights.

“(T)he achievements, leadership, courage, strength and love of the women who built America were as vital as that of the men whose names we know so well,” said Pres. Jimmy Carter in his first proclamation of the first National Women’s History Week.

The week fell from March 2-8, 1980. Congress would go on to pass the declaration each year until 1987 when the observance expanded to the entire month of March, its impact felt by women all over the nation. Congress continued to pass resolutions until 1994 when it became custom for presidents to issue a proclamation for National Women’s History Month every year.

From the arrival of the first Moravian women in Bethabara in 1754 where they were instrumental in establishing the fortified town to Martha Wood’s election as Winston-Salem’s first female mayor in 1989, the region has produced a long line of women who take action and make history.