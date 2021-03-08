From the archives: A look at local female achievements in history.

Women have always had an ally in President Jimmy Carter.
After all, he was the first to declare a proclamation geared toward women’s rights.
“(T)he achievements, leadership, courage, strength and love of the women who built America were as vital as that of the men whose names we know so well,” said Pres. Jimmy Carter in his first proclamation of the first National Women’s History Week.
The week fell from March 2-8, 1980. Congress would go on to pass the declaration each year until 1987 when the observance expanded to the entire month of March, its impact felt by women all over the nation. Congress continued to pass resolutions until 1994 when it became custom for presidents to issue a proclamation for National Women’s History Month every year.
From the arrival of the first Moravian women in Bethabara in 1754 where they were instrumental in establishing the fortified town to Martha Wood’s election as Winston-Salem’s first female mayor in 1989, the region has produced a long line of women who take action and make history.
Salem Academy, the first American college founded for females, began in 1772 when Sister Elisabeth Oesterlein began teaching 76 years before Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott organized the Seneca Falls Convention demanding an equal place in society for women. It was a radical notion that found fertile ground in Forsyth and Guilford counties, deeply influenced by the progressive Moravians and Quakers here.
Lucy Bramlette Patterson, a Salem graduate, turned her considerable organizational and persuasion skills to the task of improving society. In 1902, she became the organizing president of the State Federation of Women’s Clubs, an office she held for three years as the group rallied for woman's rights and opportunities, as well as expanded education and basic human rights.
The ideas spread to Europe and on March 8, 1911, nearly 1 million people are estimated to have celebrated the first International Woman’s Day across the globe.
In 1913, Salem native and poet Barbara Bynum Henderson organized the Equal Suffrage League of North Carolina. Her eloquent (but cutting) commentary won respect for the organization even if they failed to gain the state’s support for the 19th Amendment granting women the vote in August 1920. That would wait until 1971.
Forsyth women kept pressing for change and bit by bit, they achieved it: Annie Brown Kennedy, first Black female lawyer in Forsyth County, 1954; Ernestine Wilson, first female Winston-Salem alderman, 1971; Phyllis Heitman, first female firefighter here, 1987; Dr. Susan R. Wente, first female president of Wake Forest University.
They seem to embody the theme for National Women’s History Month 2020-21, “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to be Silenced.”
It seems as though they have set the stage for future Forsyth women to walk.