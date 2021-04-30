Gaston County: Mountains in the Piedmont

Parks are prominent in the outdoor landscape, with 80 to choose from. At Dallas Park, trails and lakes mix with an equestrian area for horse enthusiast and a heritage village showcasing farm life in the 1890s. Disc golf lovers get in a game at Goat Island Park.

Water Sports

Miles of blueway trails meander through urban forests not far from the busy downtowns of Gastonia, Belmont and Mount Holly. Paddle the 11 Mill Blueway South Fork River that showcases the long-hidden South Fork River as it flows through Gaston County on its way to Lake Wylie, S.C. The trail also embraces the Catawba River in the eastern part of the county.

Along the way on the South Fork River Blueway, stop for a pint at District 8 Beer Company in South Fork Village with 100 craft beers from all over the country.

Scuba enthusiasts can suit up nearby at Sun’s Up Scuba shop for certification or guided trips.

In Cramerton, paddlers with a sweet tooth stop at Floyd & Blackie’s Ice Cream & Coffee.

Paddlers on the Catawba Blueway can take a break at J.R. Cash’s Grill & Bar in Mount Holly or pick up their “spirits” at Muddy River Distillery in Belmont.

Drinks and Eats