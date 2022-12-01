GET on BOARD with Holiday Charcuterie

The holiday season is in full swing now. That means twinkling lights, presents, and oh so many parties and gatherings!

Do you struggle with what to serve at your holiday parties? Or do you want to bring a dish to your friend’s parties that will wow them?

If you answered yes to either question, then holiday charcuterie is your answer.

Charcuterie actually dates back to the 15th century France. The fancy term for cured meats was popular then as people did not want to waste any meat and used the bits.

Today charcuterie is a trend that shows no signs of stopping.

It’s also so much more than meat. It includes everything from meat and cheeses to fruits and sweet treats.

We talked with two local charcuterie experts about all the ins and outs of this food art and how it is perfect for the holiday season.

CHARCUTERIE & HOLIDAY PARTIES

Think about any holiday party you’ve attended. The needs to be grazer friendly, right?

Enter charcuterie.

“Charcuterie boards are a great fit for holidays because they feed a large group of people without the hassle of making a huge meal,” says Taylor Hedges, owner of The Board Babe Charcuterie.

“They can also be left out over long periods of time, allowing people to graze throughout a gathering,” Hedges says.

Charcuterie can also be a work of art.

“A charcuterie board can be the perfect centerpiece for any party. They are full of beautiful colors, and a combination of sweet, salty, crunchy, and creamy items,” says Kim Sharp, owner of SHARP-cuterie Boards.

“Plus, it's creative, tasty and fun!”

There are so many options of items to place on charcuterie boards, but they all fall in two categories – savory or sweet. Both Hedges and Sharp agree it’s best to do a combination board so party guests can enjoy tastes from both categories. This allows for a large mix to satisfy all food tastes.

SPICE THINGS UP WITH SEASONAL ITEMS

One of the best things about the holiday season is all the different seasonal tastes and smells.

When deciding what to put on a holiday charcuterie board, it’s important to consider seasonal items.

“It’s best to consider a mix of traditional and unique cheeses, charcuterie meats, seasonal breads and crackers along with other seasonal items that may not be available throughout the year. These items could be unique holiday jams, seasonal fruit, desserts, or flavors such as pumpkin, peppermint, apple, and gingerbread,” Hedges says.

Sharp’s favorite seasonal elements to add to a charcuterie board include sugar-coated cranberries, peppermint, white chocolate coated pretzels, chocolate peppermint bark, “anything gingerbread” and crushed gingerbread cookies over soft cheese spreads.

NEED PROFESSIONAL HELP?

If you see beautiful charcuterie boards online but then feel like you’re drowning once you try to create one yourself, you aren’t alone.

That is why there are charcuterie businesses, like The Board Babe Charcuterie and SHARP-cuterie Boards.

They know what ingredients pair well and know how to pull together stunning boardS.

Plus, with the never-ending holiday to do list, do you really want to add another time-consuming item to it? When you choose a professional to make your charcuterie board, you save yourself time and avoid the hassle of even more shopping.