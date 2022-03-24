Get the Scoop on the Triad’s First Liquid Nitrogen, Alcohol-infused Ice Cream

On a rare warm, sunny day in February, people were feeling the tease by Mother Nature.

The pseudo-summer day had Chill Nitro Creamery hopping. From opening to closing, ice cream lovers kept a revolving door going in what went down as a record sales day – nearly 400 orders of the sweet threat were noshed on and imbibed.

Six sleek black mixers are lined up in front of a Plexiglas shield so guests can watch the ice-cream-making process.

What looks like a scene from “Back to the Future” (as vapor escapes from the mixer) and part science experiment is the making of the some of the creamiest ice cream you will ever put a spoon in.

After four years of planning and a temporary COVID delay, the business opened in January. The ownership is a family affair and partnership: Asli Schoone and longtime friend, Susan Marie Cook, Cook’s brother, Tripp Graziano, and father, David Graziano (and his business partner Mark Lowder).

Creamer Ice Cream

How does liquid nitrogen make ice cream? The simple explanation is that nitrogen keeps large ice crystals from forming resulting in creamier ice cream.

Chill Nitro starts by making its own cream base and adds other ingredients depending on the flavor. Liquid nitrogen is added with a quick pull of a blue lever into the mixing bowl – the pipes it travels through are hidden out of sight.

On this busy day, it looks like a symphony of movement.

Coming up with the menu was easy for Schoone and her team.

She’s a fan of a experimenting in the kitchen.

Her advice: Start with basics and add other flavors. Seasonal flavors will show up throughout the year but tried-and-true favorites will remain like Triple Chocolate and Cookies n’ Cream along with the No. 1 seller, Cookie Butter.

Schoone credits her niece for Chill’s spin on Biscoff cookies. Lemon Cake ice cream is a favorite and made with real cake and limoncello liqueur. Kids like the colorful Birthday Cake ice cream.

Some ingredients have been hard to come by during COVID because of supply issues, and the team uses what it can get, when they get it.

When the staff found extra pineapple on hand, a new flavor was invented - Pineapple Upside Down Cake ice cream. Ice cream is made to order except for flights, which are served in small portions similar to beer flights.

Ice Cream Meet Liquor

Chill’s unique brand is not only the “nitro affect,” but the addition of alcohol.

The gamut of available spirits includes Jack Daniels, Jim Beam, Tito Vodka and Patron Tequila.

Not sure what flavors to add?

“We recommend people pick the ice cream flavor they like first,” Schoone says, “and then add the liquor they like to complement it. We will make it work.”

Men tend to lean toward bourbon and whiskey, and women tend to gravitate more to vodka and lighter liquors.

Liquor laws require eating the alcohol-infused ice cream on site. That’s just fine with guests who like to watch the nitro show up close.

Alcohol adds a fun element for many (sales with spirits are bigger at night), but if liquor is not your thing, no worries – Chill’s concoctions are perfection without any spirit added.

I can attest firsthand that Chill is worth every bite. Waiting on that busy day was worth it. I was rewarded with some of the best samples known to man (or woman).

First up was Triple Chocolate with Godiva chocolate liqueur and chocolate shavings (can be paired with other choices like Kahlua or Woodford Reserve Bourbon).

Next was my favorite: Lemon Cake ice cream bursting with citrus flavor with Limoncello liqueur. Pieces of moist cake were interspersed throughout the lemony concoction. Divine.

Lastly, I tried smooth, butter pecan with caramel sauce, walnuts and Jim Beam.

I did not taste the raspberry sorbet, but it’s on my list. It can be paired with Tiny Cat Vodka, Patron Tequila, or other flavors. Your ice cream – your choice.

Don’t wait until summer. Chill is too good to not experience now - before the sun is hot and the beach is calling.