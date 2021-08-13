Gin and tonic might just be the perfect pairing

Gin was the best-selling white spirit last year, so we take a look at why gin and tonic pair so well together.

It’s the perfect marriage of libations. The two are simply meant to be together.

Gin became widespread after the William of Orange-led 1688 Glorious Revolution and subsequent import restrictions on French brandy. By 1726, gin production surged and London had 1,500 working stills and the age of the “Gin Craze” was born.

The Gin Act in 1751, plus a greater demand for tea and bad harvests made the spirit expensive, putting an end to the craze. Over time, production came back and gin is a favored drink in London and England.

The tale of how gin and tonic came together is in interesting as the drink itself. The incredibly popular drink was born of necessity in the 19th century when the British Army was stationed in India and took to drinking quinine in their tonic water to prevent malaria. To mask the bitterness, they added gin along with lime, sugar and water (or some similar version) and the G&T was born.