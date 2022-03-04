During the Great Recession in 2008, Jennifer Smith’s career in real estate was at a low point.

It didn’t seem like the right time to take a business risk, yet 14 years later, she is still in business as the successful owner of Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro, which she plans to expand soon.

It was a gamble for many reasons, not the least that Smith did not have a restaurant background.

About Mozelle's Menu: The bistro that promotes fresh, sustainable food served with style. Most dishes are or can be made gluten-friendly, and Mozelle’s also offers vegetarian and vegan menu items. Weekends: Brunch is popular for those who are looking for a little more than eggs and bacon. Try the Mozelle's benedict with candied bacon, spicy collards, sausage gravy, Massey Creek egg, brioche bun and cheese grits. Top it off with a mimosa or an Italian spritz. Seating: Reservations recommended for indoor tables. Outdoor is first come, first serve, weather permitting. Address: 878 W. Fourth Street Online: mozelles.com Phone: 336-703-5400

Still, she forged ahead and bought the former Toddle House. The historic eatery dated back 50 years – it was where folks used to gather for waffles, coffee and eggs over easy. It wasn’t much to look at it, but it had good bones and was in the trendy West End neighborhood.

The roll of the dice paid off.

The business grad from UNC-Chapel Hill put her untested skills to work and renovated the space while looking for the right staff. The woman who admits she doesn’t cook knows her way around a kitchen and used her business acumen for hiring and mentoring employees.

The avid traveler (pre-COVID) got menu ideas from traveling to London, New York (Jean-George is a favorite), Paris and other tourism hot spots.

Smith came back with new ideas and incorporated her inspirations into dishes with new identities.

Her attention to detail and classic style came together to create a Southern bistro that emanates a cool, collected vibe that works well with the friendly neighborhood ambiance. The first clue that you are in for an elevated experience is the staff’s crisp, hand-tailored bespoke pastel linen aprons, inspired by a New York City experience.

A high bar is immediately set – something spectacular is in store. Start salivating.

A strong work ethic, dedicated staff and smart strategy kept Mozelle’s doors open when COVID-19 hit. Like most eateries, the restaurant pivoted to curbside. Smith credits that move for saving the restaurant in the early days of COVID.

“For a time, people only wanted to eat outside, so we invested in electric heaters and blankets (dry cleaned after each use). The concept worked, and Mozelle’s never shut down during the pandemic. “This is a fickle business, and we depend on a local clientele – we are not in a tourism area, which made it a challenge in the early days,” Smith says.

“I was happy when I passed the five-year mark,” Smith says. “That is when I felt I had finally ‘made it.”

Over time, as diners kept coming – so much that the restaurant that used to close from 2 to 5 p.m. daily for prep time – Mozelle’s extended its hours, staying open for full service.

Life-work balance is important at Mozelle’s, and Smith leads by example. The mother of two sons, now in college, doesn’t live in the restaurant as some owners do.

“I hire great staff who can manage the daily operations without me being here,” Smith says. “All 30 employees get two days off, and we close at 9 p.m. during the week so employees can be with their families and have a life.”

Well known Executive Chef Jay Pierce is Smith’s right hand.

“Jennifer has refined what was already good, and she never loses sight of the customer’s viewpoint,” Pierce says. He works closely with Smith to implement a new menu four times a year, with a few tried-and-true dishes that are always available like the popular hamburger, the Chef’s Double or Springer Mountain fried chicken.

Fresh meat and produce on the menu comes from local farms, Spring Mountain Farm, Homeland Creamery, Massey Creek Farm, Brasstown Beef and others. Nothing is wasted at Mozelle’s. Even food scrapes turn into compost at Gallins Farms.

What’s next for the little eatery? Plenty, it seems.

Smith bought a space that became available next door to expand seating from the 46-plus seating area inside. Also on the horizon, an expanded wine program. The already diverse wine menu includes wine-based cocktails like the Sake Mary.

A black and white picture hangs on the wall in tribute to the bistro’s namesake, Smith’s grandmother, known for her feisty personality.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.