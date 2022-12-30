Grape Expectations: Winston-Salem couple touts the healing benefits of muscadines

What if there was a natural product to help cancer treatments be more effective and lessen the harmful effects of chemotherapy?

What if it could stop cancer (from spreading) and help our bodies heal themselves?

What if there was a healthy hope?

That introduction opens a documentary produced by a West End couple whose passion for wine has opened them to a world of medicine and scientific research.

Dan and Cathy McLaughlin of Winston-Salem left the corporate world to test their chops in another sphere – promoting N.C. wine and raising awareness about the health benefits of muscadine grapes.

“A few years ago, we were working 60-70 hours a week in the corporate world and it was not a lot of fun. We thought: What do we want to do when we grow up? We loved to travel. We loved to visit wineries and vineyards. We took photos. We did a lot of storytelling,” Dan McLaughlin says.

Their new careers began with helping some wineries in and outside the United States increase brand awareness. They next found a niche – promoting North Carolina’s $2 billion a year wine industry. And that led them to attend a Wake Forest University medical forum about research into the cancer-fighting abilities of the muscadine grape.

That forum featured Patricia Gallagher, a lead WFU researcher discussing how an antioxidant extract teased from muscadine was showing promise against breast and prostate cancers. Early models suggest the extract can keep cancer cells from proliferating and migrating. Further, it appeared to boost long-standing therapies while lessening their harmful side effects.

That extract – a cocktail of multiple compounds regulating more than 300 genes – was partially developed from a $20 million anonymous donation in 2015 that accelerated WFU’s research. The extract is not yet commercially available and is still in clinical trials.

“The story she (Gallagher) tells is so compelling and so promising,” says Cathy McLaughlin, noting how cancer touches so many in so many ways.

“We were moved to help,” Dan says. “We loved that story. We wanted to see research into this continue.”

The couple reached out to Gallagher, asking her to discuss her research at UNC Greensboro, then with the state’s muscadine growers and finally at the N.C. Winegrower’s Association conference in Winston-Salem.

With each telling of the story, Cathy and Dan McLaughlin grew more excited and they wanted to reach a broader audience, hoping some might donate to research.

And that launched the idea of producing a 55-minute documentary. It would require research, travel, a web presence (ourhealthyhope.com) and interviews with scientists, grape farmers and agriculture extension specialists.

In addition to Wake Forest University’s work, there were tiny pockets of research elsewhere conducted under the radar and in silos.

The McLaughlins interviewed researchers at Johns Hopkins, N.C. State University, Morgan State University and Howard University.

Those researchers explained promising discoveries in animal and human clinical trials about muscadine’s impact on some of the world’s most common cancers.

The McLaughlin’s documentary – “Healthy Hope” – was featured at River Run, Amelia Island, and Northern Virginia film festivals in 2022. They initially chose film festivals to generate revenue, some slated for research. They continue to present at oncology conferences and in muscadine-growing states like Georgia, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas.

They hope to introduce the documentary more widely this year.

“We’re trying to get the word out in different areas. Our hope coming out of the documentary is that more research will lead to more research and more funding of that research,” Cathy says.

What astounds the McLaughlin’s and researchers alike is that the most potent cancer-fighting compounds are found in the muscadine’s skins and seeds – discarded in the winemaking process.

What’s equally satisfying, Cathy and Dan say, is providing a vehicle that has helped independent researchers better collaborate and cross-pollinate.

The McLaughlins’ promotional wine work goes beyond muscadines.

They helped create The Fine Wines of North Carolina – a highly-regarded wine competition in conjunction with the UNC-G Bryan School of Business and Economics. That competition leverages nationally-respected wine experts and sommeliers to critique entries and provide feedback to improve winemaking practices. Money raised goes to viticulture and enology scholarships.

The couple also joined others in the first ever grape census to better document the diversity of wine grapes growing in North Carolina. In addition to muscadine, North Carolina grows French vinifera (Chardonnay, Cabernet, etc.), hybrids (Chambourcin, Seyval Blanc), Labrusca (Niagara, Catawba) and Aestivalis (Norton).

They’ve worked with the UNCG wine influencer project to spread word of N.C. wine quality among retail and restaurants. That work included the Angus Barn in Raleigh – which has one of the nation’s top restaurant wine lists – hosting a muscadine and food pairing.

Among serious wine enthusiasts, muscadine is regarded as a red-headed stepchild, and such a food-wine pairing in such a venue is head-turning.

The McLaughlins were amused to hear Henk Schuitemaker – Angus Barn’s iconic wine director – preface the event with this: “I’m glad you left your baggage at the door.”

Says Dan McLaughlin: “When people think of North Carolina wine, they’ll realize there’s something for everyone. If you haven’t tried a North Carolina wine in the last five years, try it again. The quality has grown exponentially.”

MUSCADINE FACTS

• Muscadine – one of only four fruit crops native to North America – was used extensively by Native American tribes for its healing properties.

• Today, there are 30-40 muscadine varieties making commercial wines, jams and jellies.

• North Carolina is the world’s largest producer of muscadine wine.

• In recent decades, the nutraceutical industries have leveraged muscadine to produce non-prescription pills to fight chronic diseases like diabetes and boost immune systems.

• Three compounds in the skins and seeds of muscadine – Resveratrol, Quercetin and Elagic Acid – appear to hold the most promise. Wake Forest University’s research also focuses on other compounds in muscadine. Researchers are trying to better understand how the combined extract interacts not only with cancer cells and tumor growth but with commonly prescribed therapies already on the market.

• The beneficial compounds in muscadine do not exist to simply help humankind fight disease. The compounds are the plant’s natural defense mechanism against harsh growing conditions – high heat, humidity, fungus – that it favors.