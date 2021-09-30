History Makee: Dr. John Lewis Johnson

Born: Feb 13, 1818, Philadelphia, PA

Died: Nov 3, 1900, Winston, NC

Known as: An early physician, pharmacist, and dentist in Winston and active Union operative during the Civil War as a founding member of the Forsyth chapter of the Heroes of America.

In 1860, as the country teetered on the brink of civil war, Dr. John L. Johnson moved his family from Lexington to Union Cross and set up a medical practice in Winston, the newly formed Forsyth County seat. Two years later, he and two of his sons became members of the Confederate Co. H of the 48th North Carolina Infantry. He was captured at the Battle of Antietam when he stayed with wounded men on the field but paroled shortly thereafter, which was out of keeping with usual practices of the Union Army.

Historians theorize this unexpected leniency may be proof that Johnson was already known to be an active Union supporter. After his release, he served as a druggist at the Confederate hospital in Raleigh, where he helped organize a local chapter of the Heroes of American, a secret society dedicated to restoration of the Union.