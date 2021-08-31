History Maker: Ada Ophelia Redd Browning

She and her husband moved their family to Winston-Salem in 1936, but she never cut ties with Alabama. Her poetry regularly appeared in the Birmingham News, covering many topics, including being a poet.

“If you had dipped your pen in blood, Like him who knew that God was good, The violent prose you dare to scream would rhyme into a poet’s dream.”

By 1937, she was broadcasting and active in several arts and civic organizations. She became a well-known personality across the region, promoting musical education and stronger community bonds.

“Together we compose the music of humanity,” she told the Raleigh News & Observer. “Although we cannot all be soloists, each of us is important to the symphony as a whole. We must agree on the music we are to play – the music of the brotherhood of man.”

Music wasn’t the only artistic expression she promoted. She coordinated the publication of nine books of poetry written by local authors and often read these works as part of her broadcasts.

After three decades on WSJS, she wrapped up her final show just moments before her death, signing off with her usual, “Bye, y’all.”