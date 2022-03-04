History Maker: Anna Maria Samuel

Before 1800, many of the Wachovia enslaved were owned by the communities, not individuals. Black Moravians, free or not, had better lives than most other enslaved people.

“If you were baptized, you were treated as part of the community,” said Michelle Hopkins Lawrence of the Salem Academy History Department. “(Blacks and whites) sat next to each other in church, and back then it wasn’t the handshake of peace; it was the kiss of peace.”

Most importantly, she said, enslaved members of the church were allowed to marry, and the church would not separate family members. Johann was baptized in 1771, the first baptism of anyone in the Salem congregation; Maria in 1780.

Their 1781 marriage is the first record of Black Moravians marrying in the South. Anna Maria was the eldest of their seven children. All who survived spoke both English and German and went to school.

Sadly, Anna Maria was still enslaved when she died at 16, but her parents and siblings would all eventually live free.