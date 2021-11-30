History Maker: Bertha Foltz, mother of Hanes' Cookies founder

Bertha Foltz was, in many respects, a woman of her time, a farmwife during the Depression who raised a family, worked with her church and did a little extra when she could to make ends meet.
Active in her community, each year she prepared dinners, starting with chickens from her hen house, for members of her church and for the church where her brother was minister.
Her greatest legacy, however, comes from the super-thin Moravian cookies she made and sold to friends and in stores in Winston-Salem. Cookies that her daughter, Evva Foltz Hanes, built into a thriving business.
The 14th and youngest child of farmer John Columbus Crouch and Catharine Caroline Woosley, her roots in the Friedberg and Arcadia areas ran deep.
Like many in her generation and circumstance, her formal education stopped at sixth grade, but she was a lifelong learner through church and work. She was the sixth generation of her family to attend Friedberg Moravian Church, where she was a charter member and frequent officer of both the Friedberg Moravian Ladies Aid Society and the Philathea Union Class, dedicated to spiritual growth and social involvement.
She kept a sizable garden. Evva remembers her mother constantly in the kitchen cooking, baking, and canning to provide for the family’s needs and for company.
“She was very hospitable,” Evva recalled recently. “She loved company, loved to cook for people.”
In the early years, water was drawn from a spring, and the stove was fueled with wood. With no temperature control, baking was done by scent. Cookies would start on the lowest rack, be moved to the top rack and then out, all based on the aroma. A moment too long, and the batch was burnt.
Evva remembers going with her mother to Winston-Salem, where she sold the sugar cookies to R.B. Crawford’s grocery on Burke Street, W.S. McPhail’s Jewelers and even Dewey’s Bakery. She used her family’s recipes but listened to feedback from her customers to tweak them over the years.
“She taught me that if you make the best cookies that you possibly could make and treat your customers correctly, they’ll stay with you forever,” Evva says. Today Mrs. Hanes' Cookies sells to customers across the country, many of them the children and grandchildren of their first customers.
Thanks to her mother’s hard work, love, good recipes and advice.