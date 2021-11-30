History Maker: Bertha Foltz, mother of Hanes' Cookies founder

She kept a sizable garden. Evva remembers her mother constantly in the kitchen cooking, baking, and canning to provide for the family’s needs and for company.

“She was very hospitable,” Evva recalled recently. “She loved company, loved to cook for people.”

In the early years, water was drawn from a spring, and the stove was fueled with wood. With no temperature control, baking was done by scent. Cookies would start on the lowest rack, be moved to the top rack and then out, all based on the aroma. A moment too long, and the batch was burnt.

Evva remembers going with her mother to Winston-Salem, where she sold the sugar cookies to R.B. Crawford’s grocery on Burke Street, W.S. McPhail’s Jewelers and even Dewey’s Bakery. She used her family’s recipes but listened to feedback from her customers to tweak them over the years.

“She taught me that if you make the best cookies that you possibly could make and treat your customers correctly, they’ll stay with you forever,” Evva says. Today Mrs. Hanes' Cookies sells to customers across the country, many of them the children and grandchildren of their first customers.

Thanks to her mother’s hard work, love, good recipes and advice.